Pokémon Go’s World of Wonders season has introduced a new mechanic: the Wonder Ticket. This $9.99 ticket will give you three Timed Research Task sets throughout the season, each with specialized rewards.

It’s admittedly hard to say whether or not the Wonder Ticket is “worth it,” since we don’t know what rewards that later tasks will give. We do know what the first set of Timed Research rewards, so we can use that to make a somewhat educated guess about the value of the entire ticket.

You can purchase the pass between now and June 1 at 9:59 a.m. in your local time. The research itself will expire on June 14.

Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokémon Go?

As of right now, there’s only the first part of the Timed Research out, but we’ll calculate the value based on that.

The research, which you can see in full below, rewards the following:

2 Golden Razz Berries

10 Pinap Berries

5 Rare Candies

30 Poké Balls

1 Incense

1 Premium Raid Pass (+2 more if you buy the pass from the web store)

1 Star Piece

1 Lucky Egg

A Cacnea, Beedrill, and Galarian Slowpoke encounter

A special Poipole hat cosmetic

10,000 Stardust

20,000 XP

The value of all the single-use items and passes is 470 coins. If you include the Poké Balls, it’s approximately 620 coins. You can buy 600 coins for $4.99 via the webstore (though it’s 550 coins for $4.99 within the app).

All of that said, if you’re just taking raw value from this set of Timed Research set alone, then no, it’s not worth it, unless you really want that Poipole hat. Keep in mind that this is also Timed Research, which means if you don’t complete it by June 14, it will go away and you’ll lose out on the rewards.

However, given that there are two more research sets on the way. If the remaining two Timed Research is within similar value to the first one, it’ll be worth buying, from a pure value standpoint. It’s just hard to say because we don’t really know what the other rewards are going to be.

Pokémon Go ‘Wonder Ticket: Part 1’ Timed Research and rewards

Step 1 of 3

Make 30 nice throws (2 Golden Razz Berries)

Catch 30 Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Spin 30 PokéStops or gyms (Cacnea encounter)

Rewards: 1 Incense, 2,500 Stardust, 5,000 XP

Step 2 of 3

Hatch 5 eggs (1 Star Piece)

Make 20 great throws (Galarian Slowpoke encounter)

Catch 30 Pokémon with weather boost (5 Rare Candies)

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass, 2,500 Stardust, 5,000 XP

Step 3 of 3

Explore 5 km (30 Poké Balls)

Use 5 Incense or Daily Adventure Incense (Beedrill encounter)

Make 10 excellent throws (1 Lucky Egg)

Rewards: Poipole hat cosmetic, 5,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP