Can Pawmi be shiny in Pokémon Go?

No, you cannot find shiny Pawmi in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Pawmi, an orange rodent Pokémon, on all fours over a purple background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Pawmi, the mouse Pokémon from Paldea, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. No, Pawmi cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Paldea’s electric mouse Pokémon is simply too new to the game. Pawmi’s shiny will likely get added in a future update or event, likely one having to do with Paldea, walking, or electric-types. Phooey.

What is the shiny rate for Pawmi in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Pawmi is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

