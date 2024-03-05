 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to evolve Charcadet in Pokémon Go

Take your pick: Armarouge or Ceruledge

By Julia Lee
Charcadet, Ceruledge, and Armarouge on a blue and green gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Charcadet is in Pokémon Go, hatching from eggs. Just like in the game it originated from, Charcadet has a special evolution method in Pokémon Go.

Armarouge (the red one) is fire- and psychic-type. Ceruledge (the blue/purple one) is fire- and ghost-type.

You won’t be able to just use candy to evolve it. You’ll need to meet specific requirements, which we go into detail about below.

How to evolve Charcadet in Pokémon Go

Charcadet evolves into either Armarouge or Ceruledge, depending on what you do with it. Either way, the Charcadet you want to evolve will need to be set as your buddy. Once it is, do the following to evolve it:

  • To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, defeat 30 psychic-type Pokémon in battle.
  • To evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge, defeat 30 ghost-type Pokémon in battle.

The Pokémon you battle can be from raids, Team Rocket grunts, the team leaders (like Blanche or Spark), your friends, or in the Go Battle League (PvP).

Note that you do not need to use that Charcadet to battle these Pokémon, they just need to be set as your buddy while you battle.

Once you fulfill the above requirements, you’ll be able to evolve your Charcadet using 50 Charcadet Candy.

In the game Charcadet made its debut in, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you needed specific items to evolve it into whichever version you wanted. Pokémon Go has largely stopped adding new evolution items (like the King’s Rock or Sun Stone) to the game, so it makes sense that it has a kind of interesting evolution method.

