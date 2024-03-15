Pokémon Go Litten Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Litten Community Day event on March 16 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Litten will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Litten in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Litten to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Litten you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Litten’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Torracat into Incineroar from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Blast Burn.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Blast Burn. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Incineroar do in the Pokémon Go meta?

Incineroar won’t see much PvP use — it’s too much of a glass cannon for that.

However, just like the other starter Pokémon, it’s pretty good for raiding as both a fire- or dark-type attacker. Give it Fire Fang and Blast Burn for a fire-type moveset and Snarl and Darkest Lariat for a dark-type moveset. (Darkest Lariat is a new attack just added for Incineroar, but it is not a legacy move, so you can use a Charge TM to get it even after the Community Day event ends.)

While, yes, there are Shadow Pokémon and Legendaries stronger than Incineroar, if you’re not a die-hard player, Incineroar will help you contribute substantial damage to your raids and it shouldn’t be ignored!

How do I make the most of Litten Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Litten Community Day:

Tripled XP for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Litten special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Lucky Egg and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Litten.

If you can Mega Evolve Charizard, Houndoom, Blaziken, or Groudon, you’ll score additional Litten Candy per catch.

In addition to all of this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Torracat raid, Litten will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Litten you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.