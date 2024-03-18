 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Poliwag be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Poliwag in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
Shiny Poliwag, which is a lighter blue, on a purple gradient background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Poliwag, the tadpole Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Poliwag can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, and Politoed in Pokémon Go. Shiny Poliwag and Poliwhirl both turn a lighter shade of blue, Poliwrath turns a moss-green, and Politoed gets a blue and pink color scheme. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Poliwag has been available shiny for a while, and dedicated players will likely already have it shiny from a Poliwag Community Day in July 2023. It’s worth noting that Poliwhirl evolves into a Poliwrath by just using 100 Poliwag Candy, but it needs the candy and a King’s Rock specifically to evolve into Politoed.

What is the shiny rate for Poliwag in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Poliwag is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Buy 1 board game at Target and get another for 50% off

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Steam Families adds way more features for those who share their game libraries

By Carli Velocci
/ new

Save $20 on pre-orders for Princess Peach Showtime!

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Potion event recipes and market news list for Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Get over 100 awesome, femme-forward D&D one-shots for just $20

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Can Hippopotas be shiny in Pokémon Go?

By Julia Lee
/ new