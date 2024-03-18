 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Hippopotas be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Hippopotas in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
new
Both genders of Hippopotas in their shiny forms with a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Hippopotas, the hippo Pokémon from Sinnoh, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Hippopotas can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

A comparison of both male and female Hippopotas and Hippowdon with their regular and shiny forms in Pokémon Go. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Hippopotas and Hippowdon are colored differently depending on what its gender is. The male Hippopotas has a yellow nose/head, whereas the female Hippopotas has a brown nose/head. Male Hippowdon have yellowish skin, whereas female Hippowdon get that dark gray skin (or dark green, if it’s shiny).

What is the shiny rate for Hippopotas in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Hippopotas is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

