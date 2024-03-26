 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Hoppip be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Hoppip in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
A shiny green Hoppip on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Hoppip, the cottonweed Pokémon from Johto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Hoppip can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff with their regular forms. Hoppip goes from pink to green, Skiploom goes from green to pink, and Jumpluff goes from blue to pink. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic

Hoppip and its evolutions were actually featured in a Community Day back in February 2022. If you have a ton of shiny Hoppip already, it’s probably from there.

What is the shiny rate for Hoppip in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Hoppip is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

