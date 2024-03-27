 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘It’s a Rocket World’ Special Research quest steps, rewards

Complete these research quests for a Shadow Groudon

By Matthew Reynolds and Julia Lee
Groudon with a purple glow on a dark gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

“It’s a Rocket World” is the latest Giovanni research quest in Pokémon Go.

Making its debut in late March 2024 as part of the “World of Wonders: Taken Over” event, it’s the usual Team Go Rocket research, which ends with an encounter and opportunity to catch Shadow Groudon.

“It’s a Rocket World” is part of a long line of Giovanni research quests, which started back in 2019 with “A Troubling Situation.” If “It’s a Rocket World” is not appearing for you, first clear the most recent Giovanni quest in your quest log — the previous one was October 2023’s “Showdown in the Shadows” — to allow this new quest to become available.

‘It’s a Rocket World’ tasks and rewards

“It’s a Rocket World” Special Research will be available until the next Giovanni quest and highlighted Shadow Legendary encounter, which rolls out every few months. Once unlocked, there is no time limit to complete the quest.

Step 1 of 5

  • Catch 15 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)
  • Purify 2 shadow Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
  • Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts (1 Mysterious Component)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, Aipom encounter

Step 2 of 5

  • Catch 20 Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)
  • Purify 5 shadow Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts (3 Mysterious Components)

Rewards: 2,00 XP, Misdreavus encounter

Step 3 of 5

  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo (2,500 XP)
  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff (2,500 XP)
  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

  • Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Hyper Potions)
  • Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Ultra Balls)
  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (6 Max Revives)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, Croagunk encounter

You’ll be able to catch the final Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni’s team once you have used your Super Rocket Radar. This varies depending on when you play the quest; from March 2024 until when the next Giovanni quest debuts, this will be Shadow Groudon.

Step 5 of 5

  • Claim reward (1,500 XP)
  • Claim reward (1,500 XP)
  • Claim reward (1,500 XP)

Rewards: 6,000 XP, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Team Go Rocket Takeover event changes

As well as the above quest, the “World of Wonders: Taken Over” event is also host to a Team Go Rocket Takeover until March 31 at 11:59 p.m. in your local time, with the following changes:

  • Boosted Team Go Rocket balloon spawns and PokéStop encounters
  • Shadow Pokémon can forget Charged Attack Frustration with a Charged TM
  • Rocket Grunts change their Shadow Pokémon line-ups
  • Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo change their team line-ups
  • Giovanni changes team line-up
Artwork from Pokemon Go showing the new Team Rocket admins, Giovanni, and a group of shadow Pokemon Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

12km Egg changes

  • Larvitar
  • Sandile
  • Pawniard
  • Vullaby
  • Deino
  • Pancham
  • Salandit
  • Varoom

Best of luck taking down Giovanni once again!

