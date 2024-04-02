 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Zubat be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Zubat in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
A shiny green Zubat on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Zubat, the bat Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Zubat can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Zubat, Golbat, and Crobat with their regular versions. Shiny Zubat and Golbat turn green and shiny Crobat turns pink. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

These common fodder bats don’t see much use in PvE nor PvP content. That said, shiny Crobat’s pink color is pretty neat.

What is the shiny rate for Zubat in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Zubat is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

