 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Croagunk be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Croagunk in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
/ new
Shiny Croagunk on a purple gradient background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Croagunk, the toxic mouth Pokémon from Sinnoh, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Croagunk can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Croagunk and Toxicroak in Pokémon Go. Shiny Croagunk turns a minty green and shiny Toxicroak becomes a lighter blue. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Toxicroak does see some use in Great League PvP. If you’re interested in using this poisonous frog, set it up with Counter as the fast move and Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb as the charge moves.

What is the shiny rate for Croagunk in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Croagunk is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

FFXIV ocean fishing beginner’s tips and bait list

By Julia Lee
/ new

Dragon Dogma 2’s cursed endgame is nothing but dessert

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

Amazon and Target’s buy 2, get 1 free sales include the illustrated Lord of the Rings, D&D, and more

By Alice Jovanée

League of Legends is getting a Vampire Survivors-style mode this summer

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

Where to find all Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Paulo Kawanishi and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

This indie game is about the struggles of pooping on the clock

By Cass Marshall
/ new