Litwick is finally getting a Pokémon Go Community Day

Pokémon Go’s October Community Day will feature none other than Litwick, the candle fire-and ghost-type Pokémon.

On Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time, Litwick will spawn in huge numbers and you’ll be able to grab a Shiny Litwick easily. The Shiny, which sports an blue flame rather than a purple one, is quite literally the perfect Halloween Pokémon due to the beautiful orange Shiny it gets when fully evolved.

During the event, XP from catching Pokémon will be tripled and candy from catching Pokémon will be doubled. The yearly Pokémon Go Halloween event also typically doubles catch candy (as it should, for Halloween), but we’re unsure if the event will overlap with the Community Day or if the potential candy bonus will stack.

In addition to this, evolving your Lampent (Litwick’s evolution) into a Chandelure from 2-10 p.m. in your local time will teach it the charged attack “Poltergeist.” It’s a little early to decide whether or not this move will be meta-defining, but Chandelure is already a very powerful Pokémon in both its ghost- and fire-typings, so you should definitely plan on stocking up regardless.

Lampent requires an Unova Stone to evolve into Chandelure, so you should try to save any you have until the event. In the past, Niantic has added short research tasks that reward them so you don’t get stuck unable to evolve your critter, though we can’t confirm whether or not the game will have one for Litwick Community Day.

Pokémon Go players have been waiting for this adorable candle Pokémon to get its spotlight, as it fits the basic criteria of a Community Day creature: it evolves twice and is powerful.