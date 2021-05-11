 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Dratini be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Dratini in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee Updated
A shiny Dratini (pink) on a purple background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Dratini, the dragon Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Dratini can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite with their Shiny forms. Dratini and Dragonair both turn pink, but Dragonite turns green Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Dragonite remains one of the strongest dragon-type attackers in the game, only rivaled by legendary Pokémon and other pseudo-legendary dragons. It’s definitely worth collecting and it has a great shiny!

What is the shiny rate for Dratini in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Dratini is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

