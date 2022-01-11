 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Is Diglett shiny?

Diglett is in the spotlight Jan. 11

By Michael McWhertor
A photo of Diglett in Pokémon Go on an iPhone Photo: Polygon via Niantic

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.

For Jan. 11, Diglett, the Mole Pokémon, will be in the spotlight, and players will earn double Catch Stardust during that time. (Spotlight Hour Diglett is its original Kanto form, not the Alolan form.)

And yes, Diglett can be shiny in Pokémon Go.

Shiny and regular Diglett and Dugtrio in Pokémon Go Image: Niantic via Polygon

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a Shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more Shiny Pokémon?

Not much, I’m afraid. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost Shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available Shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available Shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing Shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

