Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mew Mystery Gift code

As announced in the Pokémon Presents stream on Tuesday morning, you can now get a Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just by redeeming a Mystery Gift code.

This Mew is redeemable until Sept. 18 and it comes with a random nature, Tera Type, and moves that reflect that Tera Type. It arrives in a regular Poké Ball at level 5.

First, if you don’t have Mystery Gift unlocked yet, check on our guide on how to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet first. Then you can just follow these steps to get Mew:

In-game, open the menu and select “Poké Portal.” Select “Mystery Gift” from the menu. Select “Get with Code/Password” from this menu. Input the code “GETY0URMEW” — note that the “o” is a zero. Select the only option that should come up: “Mythical Pokémon Mew Gift.”

Using Mew against Mewtwo in the upcoming Tera Raid event will show “something special,” the Pokémon Company said, though didn’t expand on what that means. The Mewtwo Tera Raid event will be live from Sept. 1-17.

Mew is a mythical Pokémon, meaning that you can really only get it from special events. There have been a surplus of ways to get Mew in the recent years (including via the purchase of specific products), making it not nearly as rare as it used to be back in the day of using link cables to trade, but it’s still worth grabbing for your collection.