Pokémon Scarlet and Violet complete regional Paldea Pokédex

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region is gigantic and there’s 400 Pokémon that inhabit it, all of various types.

Our guide lists out every Pokémon in the Paldea regional Pokédex, along with their type.

There are a few more Pokémon that can be obtained at a later date in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Home page for the game shows that Kleavor and Hisuian Zoroak will be transferable when the game gets Home integration in spring 2023, but these Pokémon will not be on our lists until we can get them in the game properly.

Related Pokémon Violet and Scarlet version exclusives list

Below, you can see a list of every Pokémon in Paldea, sorted by regional Pokédex number. We also included its typing; battling in new regions is hard and it’s helpful to know all the new Pokémon’s types so you can take advantage of them.

There are quite a few Pokémon that are in the game but aren’t part of the regional Pokédex and thus aren’t listed below. This includes Pokémon obtained from seven-star raids (Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja), evolutions of regional variants (Quagsire and Perrserker), and the newly added legendary paradox Pokémon (Walking Wake and Iron Leaves). It’s entirely possible that these may be slotted formally into the Pokédex when the DLC arrives in the fall and winter, but for now, they’re not included in our list below.

There are also five new Pokémon that have been confirmed for the DLC, along with the addition of more than 230 previously released Pokémon. We’ll update this guide in full once the DLC actually is released.

Update (Feb. 27, 2023): We’ve updated this guide to clarify information about Pokémon that are in the game but not included in the Paldea regional Pokédex.