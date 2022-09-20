 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet complete regional Paldea Pokédex

Every Pokémon you can get in the Paldea region

By Julia Lee Updated
A collage of tons of Pokémon over a Pokémon Violet and Scarlet building: Fidough, Smolive, Pawmi, Grafaiai, Armarouge, Ceruledge, Goomy, Slowbro, Zorua, and Gengar Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo
Part of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guides

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region is gigantic and there’s 400 Pokémon that inhabit it, all of various types.

Our guide lists out every Pokémon in the Paldea regional Pokédex, along with their type.

There are a few more Pokémon that can be obtained at a later date in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Home page for the game shows that Kleavor and Hisuian Zoroak will be transferable when the game gets Home integration in spring 2023, but these Pokémon will not be on our lists until we can get them in the game properly.

Below, you can see a list of every Pokémon in Paldea, sorted by regional Pokédex number. We also included its typing; battling in new regions is hard and it’s helpful to know all the new Pokémon’s types so you can take advantage of them.

There are quite a few Pokémon that are in the game but aren’t part of the regional Pokédex and thus aren’t listed below. This includes Pokémon obtained from seven-star raids (Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja), evolutions of regional variants (Quagsire and Perrserker), and the newly added legendary paradox Pokémon (Walking Wake and Iron Leaves). It’s entirely possible that these may be slotted formally into the Pokédex when the DLC arrives in the fall and winter, but for now, they’re not included in our list below.

There are also five new Pokémon that have been confirmed for the DLC, along with the addition of more than 230 previously released Pokémon. We’ll update this guide in full once the DLC actually is released.

Update (Feb. 27, 2023): We’ve updated this guide to clarify information about Pokémon that are in the game but not included in the Paldea regional Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paldea regional Pokédex

Dex # Pokémon Type
Dex # Pokémon Type
1 Sprigatito grass
2 Floragato grass
3 Meowscarada grass/dark
4 Fuecoco fire
5 Crocalor fire
6 Skeledirge fire/ghost
7 Quaxly water
8 Quaxwell water
9 Quaquaval water/fighting
10 Lechonk normal
11 Oinkologne normal
12 Tarountula bug
13 Spidops bug
14 Nymble bug
15 Lokix bug/dark
16 Hoppip grass/flying
17 Skiploom grass/flying
18 Jumpluff grass/flying
19 Fletchling normal/flying
20 Fletchinder fire/flying
21 Talonflame fire/fling
22 Pawmi electric
23 Pawmo electric
24 Pawmot electric/fighting
25 Houndour dark/fire
26 Houndoom dark/fire
27 Yungoos normal
28 Gumshoos normal
29 Skwovet normal
30 Greedent normal
31 Sunkern grass
32 Sunflora grass
33 Kricketot bug
34 Kricketune bug
35 Scatterbug bug
36 Spewpa bug
37 Vivillon bug/flying
38 Combee bug/flying
39 Vespiquen bug/flying
40 Rookidee flying
41 Corvisquire flying
42 Corviknight flying/steel
43 Happiny normal
44 Chansey normal
45 Blissey normal
46 Azurill normal/fairy
47 Marill water/fairy
48 Azumarill water/fairy
49 Surskit bug/water
50 Masquerain bug/flying
51 Buizel water
52 Floatzel water
53 Wooper poison/ground
54 Clodsire poison/ground
55 Psyduck water
56 Golduck water
57 Chewtle water
58 Drednaw water/rock
59 Igglybuff normal/fairy
60 Jigglypuff normal/fairy
61 Wigglytuff normal/fairy
62 Ralts psychic/fairy
63 Kirlia psychic/fairy
64 Gardevoir psychic/fairy
65 Gallade psychic/fighting
66 Drowzee psychic
67 Hypno psychic
68 Gastly ghost/poison
69 Haunter ghost/poison
70 Gengar ghost/poison
71 Tandemaus normal
72 Maushold normal
73 Pichu electric
74 Pikachu electric
75 Raichu electric
76 Fidough fairy
77 Dachsbun fairy
78 Slakoth normal
79 Vigoroth normal
80 Slaking normal
81 Bounsweet grass
82 Steenee grass
83 Tsareena grass
84 Smoliv grass/normal
85 Dolliv grass/normal
86 Arboliva grass/normal
87 Bonsly rock
88 Sudowoodo rock
89 Rockruff rock
90 Lycanroc rock
91 Rolycoly rock
92 Carkol rock/fire
93 Coalossal rock/fire
94 Shinx electric
95 Luxio electric
96 Luxray electric
97 Starly normal/flying
98 Staravia normal/flying
99 Staraptor normal/flying
100 Oricorio fire/flying (Baile Style), electric/flying (Pom-Pom Style), psychic/flying (Pa'u Style), ghost/flying (Sensu Style)
101 Mareep electric
102 Flaaffy electric
103 Ampharos electric
104 Petilil grass
105 Lilligant grass
106 Shroomish grass
107 Breloom grass/fighting
108 Applin grass/dragon
109 Flapple grass/dragon
110 Appletun grass/dragon
111 Spoink psychic
112 Grumpig psychic
113 Squawkabilly normal/flying
114 Misdreavus ghost
115 Mismagius ghost
116 Makuhita fighting
117 Hariyama fighting
118 Crabrawler fighting
119 Crabominable fighting/ice
120 Salandit poison/fire
121 Salazzle poison/fire
122 Phanpy ground
123 Donphan ground
124 Cufant steel
125 Copperajah steel
126 Gible dragon/ground
127 Gabite dragon/ground
128 Garchomp dragon/ground
129 Nacli rock
130 Naclstack rock
131 Garganacl rock
132 Wingull water/flying
133 Pelipper water/flying
134 Magikarp water
135 Gyarados water/flying
136 Arrokuda water
137 Barraskewda water
138 Basculin water
139 Gulpin poison
140 Swalot poison
141 Meowth normal
142 Persian normal
143 Drifloon ghost/flying
144 Drifblim ghost/flying
145 Flabébé fairy
146 Floette fairy
147 Florges fairy
148 Diglett ground
149 Dugtrio ground
150 Torkoal fire
151 Numel fire/ground
152 Camerupt fire/ground
153 Bronzor steel/psychic
154 Bronzong steel/psychic
155 Axew dragon
156 Fraxure dragon
157 Haxorus dragon
158 Mankey fighting
159 Primeape fighting
160 Annihilape fighting/ghost
161 Meditite fighting/psychic
162 Medicham fighting/psychic
163 Riolu fighting
164 Lucario fighting/steel
165 Charcadet fire
166 Armarouge fire/psychic
167 Ceruledge fire/ghost
168 Barboach water/ground
169 Whiscash water/ground
170 Tadbulb electric
171 Bellibolt electric
172 Goomy dragon
173 Sliggoo dragon
174 Goodra dragon
175 Croagunk poison/fighting
176 Toxicroak poison/fighting
177 Wattrel electric/flying
178 Kilowattrel electric/flying
179 Eevee normal
180 Vaporeon water
181 Jolteon electric
182 Flareon fire
183 Espeon psychic
184 Umbreon dark
185 Leafeon grass
186 Glaceon ice
187 Sylveon fairy
188 Dunsparce normal
189 Dudunsparce normal
190 Deerling normal/grass
191 Sawsbuck normal/grass
192 Girafarig normal/psychic
193 Farigiraf normal/psychic
194 Grimer poison
195 Muk poison
196 Maschiff dark
197 Mabosstiff dark
198 Toxel electric/poison
199 Toxtricity electric/poison
200 Dedenne electric/fairy
201 Pachirisu electric
202 Shroodle poison/normal
203 Grafaiai poison/normal
204 Stantler normal
205 Foongus grass/poison
206 Amoonguss grass/poison
207 Voltorb electric
208 Electrode electric
209 Magnemite electric/steel
210 Magneton electric/steel
211 Magnezone electric/steel
212 Ditto normal
213 Growlithe fire
214 Arcanine fire
215 Teddiursa normal
216 Ursaring normal
217 Zangoose normal
218 Seviper poison
219 Swablu normal/flying
220 Altaria dragon/flying
221 Skiddo grass
222 Gogoat grass
223 Tauros fighting, fighting/water, or fighting/fire
224 Litleo fire/normal
225 Pyroar fire/normal
226 Stunky poison/dark
227 Skuntank poison/dark
228 Zorua dark
229 Zoroark dark
230 Sneasel dark/ice
231 Weavile dark/ice
232 Murkrow dark/flying
233 Honchkrow dark/flying
234 Gothita psychic
235 Gothorita psychic
236 Gothitelle psychic
237 Sinistea ghost
238 Polteageist ghost
239 Mimikyu ghost/fairy
240 Klefki steel/fairy
241 Indeedee psychic/normal
242 Bramblin grass/ghost
243 Brambleghast grass/ghost
244 Toedscool grass/ground
245 Toedscruel grass/ground
246 Tropius grass/flying
247 Fomantis grass
248 Lurantis grass
249 Klawf rock
250 Capsakid grass
251 Scovillain grass/fire
252 Cacnea grass
253 Cacturne grass/dark
254 Rellor bug
255 Rabsca bug/psychic
256 Venonat bug/poison
257 Venomoth bug/poison
258 Pineco bug
259 Forretress bug/steel
260 Scyther bug/flying
261 Scizor bug/steel
262 Heracross bug/fighting
263 Flittle psychic
264 Espathra psychic
265 Hippopotas ground
266 Hippowdon ground
267 Sandile ground/dark
268 Krokorok ground/dark
269 Krookodile ground/dark
270 Silicobra ground
271 Sandaconda ground
272 Mudbray ground
273 Mudsdale ground
274 Larvesta bug/fire
275 Volcarona bug/fire
276 Bagon dragon
277 Shelgon dragon
278 Salamence dragon/flying
279 Tinkatink fairy/steel
280 Tinkatuff fairy/steel
281 Tinkaton fairy/steel
282 Hatenna psychic
283 Hattrem psychic
284 Hatterene psychic/fairy
285 Impidimp dark/fairy
286 Morgrem dark/fairy
287 Grimmsnarl dark/fairy
288 Wiglett water
289 Wugtrio water
290 Bombirdier dark/flying
291 Finizen water
292 Palafin water
293 Varoom steel/poison
294 Revavroom steel/poison
295 Cyclizar dragon/normal
296 Orthworm steel/poison
297 Sableye dark/ghost
298 Shuppet ghost
299 Banette ghost
300 Falinks fighting
301 Hawlucha fighting/flying
302 Spiritomb ghost/dark
303 Noibat flying/dragon
304 Noivern flying/dragon
305 Dreepy dragon/ghost
306 Drakloak dragon/ghost
307 Dragapult dragon/ghost
308 Glimmet poison/rock
309 Glimmora poison/rock
310 Rotom electric/ghost (normal form), electric/fire (Heat Rotom), electric/water (Wash Rotom), electric/ice (Frost Rotom), electric/flying (Fan Rotom), electric/gass (Mow Rotom)
311 Greavard ghost
312 Houndstone ghost
313 Oranguru normal/psychic
314 Passimian fighting
315 Komala normal
316 Larvitar rock/ground
317 Pupitar rock/ground
318 Tyranitar rock/dark
319 Stonjourner rock
320 Eiscue ice
321 Pincurchin electric
322 Sandygast ghost/ground
323 Palossand ghost/ground
324 Slowpoke water/psychic
325 Slowbro water/psychic
326 Slowking water/psychic
327 Shellos water
328 Gastrodon water/ground
329 Shellder water
330 Cloyster water/ice
331 Qwilfish water/poison
332 Luvdisc water
333 Finneon water
334 Lumineon water
335 Bruxish water/psychic
336 Alomomola water
337 Skrelp poison/water
338 Dragalge poison/dragon
339 Clauncher water
340 Clawitzer water
341 Tynamo electric
342 Eelektrik electric
343 Eelektross electric
344 Mareanie poison/water
345 Toxapex poison/water
346 Flamigo fighting/flying
347 Dratini dragon
348 Dragonair dragon
349 Dragonite dragon/flying
350 Snom ice/bug
351 Frosmoth ice/bug
352 Snover grass/ice
353 Abomasnow grass/ice
354 Delibird ice/flying
355 Cubchoo ice
356 Beartic ice
357 Snorunt ice
358 Glalie ice
359 Froslass ice/ghost
360 Cryogonal ice
361 Cetoddle ice
362 Cetitan ice
363 Bergmite ice
364 Avalugg ice
365 Rufflet normal/flying
366 Braviary normal/flying
367 Pawniard dark/steel
368 Bisharp dark/steel
369 Kingambit dark/steel
370 Deino dark/dragon
371 Zweilous dark/dragon
372 Hydreigon dark/dragon
373 Veluza water/psychic
374 Dondozo water
375 Tatsugiri water/dragon
376 Great Tusk ground/fighting
377 Scream Tail fairy/psychic
378 Brute Bonnet grass/dark
379 Flutter Mane ghost/fairy
380 Slither Wing bug/fighting
381 Sandy Shocks electric/ground
382 Iron Treads ground/steel
383 Iron Bundle ice/water
384 Iron Hands fighting/electric
385 Iron Jugulis dark/flying
386 Iron Moth fire/poison
387 Iron Thorns rock/electric
388 Frigibax ice/dragon
389 Arctibax ice/dragon
390 Baxcalibur ice/dragon
391 Gimmighoul ghost
392 Gholdengo ghost/steel
393 Wo-Chien dark/grass
394 Chien-Pao dark/ice
395 Ting-Lu dark/ground
396 Chi-Yu dark/fire
397 Roaring Moon dragon/dark
398 Iron Valiant rock/electric
399 Koraidon dragon/fighting
400 Miraidon dragon/electric

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guides

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon