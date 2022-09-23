Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendary Pokémon, explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s cover Legendaries are named Koraidon and Miraidon, both powerful lizard-like Pokémon that you can also mount.

Below we provide all the information about Koraidon and Miraidon that we know as of writing this.

Koraidon and Miraidon version exclusivity

Koraidon is a version exclusive for Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon is the exclusive for Pokémon Violet. The only way you’ll be able to get both of them in one game is to trade it or to get it from future distribution events, like a code from GameStop.

Miraidon is future-related and Koraidon is past-related

As denoted by their names, these lizards have something to do with specific time periods. “Mirai” in Japanese literally means “future” and “korai” means “ancient.”

This lines up with what we’ve seen in trailers: Pokémon Scarlet is more past-oriented, with Professor Sada dressing in more prehistoric garb, while Pokémon Violet features Professor Turo in a Tron-like bodysuit.

Riding Koraidon and Miraidon

Based on the many trailers, it seems like these Legendary Pokémon will serve as a primary means of travel, riding atop of them across plains and through waters. The Legendary Pokémon also have formal different forms for different terrain types.

In a press release, GameFreak provided descriptions of the different forms that explain how they work:

Sprinting Build / Drive Mode: Players can ride Sprinting Build Koraidon or Drive Mode Miraidon, making it easier to traverse the expansive Paldea region more freely. Swimming Build / Aquatic Mode: Players will be able to jump into rivers, lakes and vibrant oceans to approach the Pokémon that live there or cross perilous waters in a snap by riding Swimming Build Koraidon or Aquatic Mode Miraidon. Gliding Build / Glide Mode: Players can jump from mountains, towering cliffs or tall buildings and glide toward their destination.

Koraidon and Miraidon’s typing, abilities, and movesets

We don’t know! As silly as an answer that is, GameFreak has yet to reveal this information. Once they do, we’ll update this guide with all that good info.

There are tons of swirling fan theories about the two Legendaries, though, such as the idea that Cyclizar has something to do with them as well.