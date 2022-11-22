 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Wo-Chien shrine and stake (purple) locations

Where to find all the stakes and how to catch Wo-Chien

By Julia Lee
The snail or whelk legendary from Scarlet and Violet emerges from its prison. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

To get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-game legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to find stakes all over Paldea, then pull them out of the ground. For Wo-Chien, a dark- and grass-type snail Pokémon, you’ll need to grab all the purple stakes in the southeast part of Paldea. Wo-Chien is locked in the Grasswither Shrine.

There are eight stakes to pull out. All you have to do is interact with them. Once you do so, you’ll hear a “mysterious cry,” after which you can interact with the shrine to battle Wo-Chien. It will be at level 60.

The Grasswither Shrine is located in the spot marked below. However, if you grow close to the history professor at school, she will mark these shrines on your map, allowing you to fly directly to them once you visit them the first time. We highly recommend doing that.

A Pokémon trainer touches a huge glowing purple gate Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

Below, we list out all the stake locations for Wo-Chien’s purple shrine. We number the stakes for the sake of organization, but you do not have to pull them out in any specific order.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 1

A glowing purple stake sits atop a craggy cliff Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is in the middle of the craggy mountainous area on top of a cliff.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 2

A purple glowing stake in the ground on a grassy ledge near a bridge and water Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is along a grassy cliff by the water.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 3

A glowing purple stake on top of a mountain cliff. You can see a huge windmill in the distance. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is on a cliff overseeing Artazon.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 4

A purple glowing stake in the ground on a grassy ledge overseeing a mountainous area Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is on the edge of the grassy area north of the rocky zone.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 5

A purple glowing stake in the ground next to a rock. You can see the academy in the background. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is next to a waterfall source south of Los Platos.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 6

A stake in the ground on a grassy field. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is on a grassy ledge northeast of Los Platos.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 7

A purple glowing stake in the rain with a Gimmighoul nearby on a rock Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is on top of a swirling grass cliff.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 8

A glowing purple stake on a grassy cliff ledge, overseeing some ruins Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon

This stake is actually on the cliff right above the shrine.

