How to farm a ton of money in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Whether you’re looking to sweep the Porto Marinada auctions or you want to buy Bottle Caps for Hyper Training, money is fairly easy to come by in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (though it’s even easier to spend).

Below, we list our favorite money farming methods. There are probably more methods, but these are the ones we tried and liked. (We will not list any methods that rely on exploits or bugs, since developer Game Freak might patch them out in the future.)

Farming rare items in Tera Raids

This is the cold truth that nobody wants to hear (because Tera Raids can be so hard): High-level Tera Raids drop lots of rare items, like Big Nuggets and Comet Shards, which you can sell for a high value. Comet Shards go for $12,500 and Big Nuggets sell for a whopping $20,000.

Lower-tier raids will still drop items you can sell, but at a much lesser value.

I personally cannot stress enough how good Tera Raids are for both gaining EXP Candy and for getting rich quick, but if you cannot consistently take down five- and six-star raids, stick to four-star (or lower) raids. You can then use the rewards from the four-star raids to power up your Pokémon until they’re strong enough for five- and six-star raids. It’s an annoying cycle, but it’ll be worth it in the end.

Notably, you can get a ton by selling Ability Capsules ($25,000 each) and Ability Patches ($125,000 each). While we recommend using these items to get specific abilities (including Hidden Abilities), if you have a surplus, you can just sell them for a pretty penny. Any mints you don’t need can also be sold for a good chunk of change.

If you don’t want to run raids, there are some more methods below that work great.

Using the Amulet Coin and running the Academy Ace Tournament or Team Star rematches

Give your lead Pokémon the Amulet Coin held item and take down the Academy Ace Tournament for around $120,000 per run.

This method obviously works best if you have a very strong team that can one-hit KO most opponents in the Academy Ace Tournament, ensuring you won’t have to worry about type match-ups or anything like that.

You can get the Amulet Coin from this Pokémon League rep outside of Medali after taking down five trainers in the area:

If you just need around $25,000 or so, you can go take down one of the Team Star leaders at their bases as well, but you can only battle each one once per day.

Repeating the Team Star challenges

This method technically rewards League Points (LP), but seeing as you can use LP as money in shops (though not in auctions), it’s kind of the same thing.

You can get a good chunk of LP from ringing the bell at the entrance to Team Star bases in the postgame and completing the Team Star challenges again. The faster you complete the challenge, the more LP you’ll get. We finished Mela’s base in a little bit under three minutes and got around 7,000 LP.

This isn’t really a super effective method, as running and chucking your Pokémon around can get tedious, and the return on your time investment isn’t great compared to the other methods, but if you only need a few more LP to complete your next big-ticket purchase, it can help in a pinch.

Hunting for sparkling items in Asado Desert

Every day, you can sweep through Asado Desert for sparkling items on the ground. While, yes, you’ll find dozens of Cacnea Needles and Potions, you’ll also run into Star Pieces ($6,000 each) and other loot you can flip for good money.

We recommend searching at nighttime in-game. It’s much easier to see the sparkling items on the ground.

Note that even items like Icy Rocks, Smooth Rocks, and the like sell for $2,000 each, so you can make a small fortune just selling the ones you find on the desert floor.

Farming and selling materials from outbreaks

Again, this method will net you LP, but it’s still worth doing if you have tons of extra material.

Some Pokémon, like Dratini or Ditto, drop a valuable material when caught or knocked out. Some material can sell for up to 150 LP each when you sell them back to the TM Machine at Pokémon Centers. Notably, Happiny Dust sells for 150 LP each, so if you’re Chansey farming for EXP, then you will end up with tons of material (and LP).

While you can use these materials to make TMs, if you have tons of them from an outbreak, you might as well sell them for some extra LP.