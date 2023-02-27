Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake 5-star Tera Raid guide

Walking Wake, a Paradox form of Suicune, is one of the two new Legendary Pokémon added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Walking Wake does appear to be a version-exclusive for Pokémon Scarlet, but Violet players can still participate and catch this Pokémon if they join a Scarlet player’s raid.

Since it’s a five-star raid target, it isn’t particularly difficult — at least not nearly as hard as the event seven-star raids we get from time to time. Bring in counters and you should be able to make quick work of Walking Wake. It’s quite easier than its counterpart, Iron Leaves.

Walking Wake is only in raids until March 12 at 6:59 p.m. EST, so make sure to grab it while you can. You can only catch one Walking Wake.

For beating Walking Wake, you’ll get standard drops like Exp. Candy, Tera Shards, Bottle Caps, and treasure items to sell for money. Serebii.net has a complete drop table. Walking Wake raids do not drop Herba Mystica.

Walking Wake Tera Raid best counters

Walking Wake is at level 75 with a water Tera Type. It knows Hydro Steam, Dragon Pulse, Noble Roar, and Flamethrower. It’ll start the battle off with Sunny Day, making its Flamethrower a bit stronger and it’ll activate its ability, Protosynthesis, which increases its most proficient stat in harsh sunlight.

Walking Wake is weak against the usual water-type counters: electric- and grass-type moves. However, since it knows Flamethrower, we recommend staying away from grass-type Pokémon.

Honestly, you shouldn’t have to do much to take down Walking Wake. Bring out your hardest electric-type hitters, like your Iron Hands, Koraidon, or even the even a level 100 Light Ball Pikachu you may have just gotten from a raid and just hammer into it. We caught it on the first try using an Iron Hands — and Walking Wake fainted to before we could even finish setup.

You don’t particularly need any specialized set-up for this Pokémon, nor do you really even need maxed out IVs or EVs. Just make sure your Pokémon is at an appropriate level (around 80 or higher) and has moves that are super effective (electric or grass) towards Walking Wake.