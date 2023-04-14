Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Typhlosion 7-star Tera Raid guide

Typhlosion, the fire-type Pokémon from Johto, is making its Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debut in seven-star Tera Raids. It has a ghost Tera Type, pulling inspiration from its Hisuian form.

Typhlosion with the ghost Tera Type and Mightiest Mark is only in raids from April 13 at 8 p.m. EDT until April 16 at 7:59 p.m EDT and April 20 at 8 p.m. EDT until April 23 at 7:59 p.m. EDT.

Typhlosion Tera Raid rewards

Upon defeating Typhlosion, you’ll be able to catch one, but only one. After you capture your first one, you will not be able to catch any more, even if you defeat it again in another raid. You’ll also get TM114 (Shadow Ball) and a guaranteed Ability Patch for your first victory.

The caught Typhlosion has its Hidden Ability, Flash Fire, making it so that fire-type moves don’t deal damage to it and instead power up its own fire-type moves. It also comes with the Mightiest Mark, just like the Pokémon from earlier seven-star raids. It also has complete perfect IVs.

Similarly to other Tera Raids, you can get other drops, like Exp. Candy, Tera Shards, Bottle Caps, and treasure items to sell for money. Serebii.net has a complete drop table. Typhlosion raids do not drop Herba Mystica.

Typhlosion Tera Raid best counters

Typhlosion is at level 100 with a ghost Tera Type. It knows Eruption, Shadow Ball, Play Rough, and Earthquake, as well as Sunny Day. These moves make it a mixed physical and special attacker. It will start the battle with an attack, and then it will use Sunny Day and reset your stat changes.

Remember that your Pokémon should be level 100 when bringing them into seven-star raids. You may be able to get away with not perfectly EV or IV training them, but it’s recommended that you do for easier knockouts.

There are several builds that allow you to take down Typhlosion easily, but below we’ve listed the ones we either personally partied up with or used to take down the raid.

Typhlosion Annihilape solo Tera Raid build

Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Defiant

Defiant Tera Type: Ghost or Fighting

Ghost or Fighting EVs: 252 HP/252 Attack/4 Special Defense

252 HP/252 Attack/4 Special Defense IVs: Maxed HP, Attack, Defense, Special Defense

Maxed HP, Attack, Defense, Special Defense Held item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Moveset: Screech, Rage Fist

Like with the Samurott raid, you can solo Typhlosion with a screeching Annihilape and a little bit of luck. Take the first two turns to Screech before Typhlosion sets up its shield, and then spam Rage Fist until it faints. You will also definitely faint, even with Shell Bell recovery, but don’t give up!

Typhlosion’s Shadow Ball has a chance to lower the target’s special defense, so Defiant, Annihilape’s Hidden Ability — which increases Annihilape’s attack by two stages when any of its stats is lowered — is the best option for a boost to your damage output. Ghost Tera Type will increase the damage from Rage Fist, but fighting Tera Type is a solid option that will get rid of your weakness to Shadow Ball (though you’ll still have that pesky weakness to Play Rough). It’s likely your Annihilape has the fighting Tera Type unless you caught it in a raid, so start there before spending Tera Shards to change it.

Typhlosion Farigiraf special attacker Tera Raid build

Nature: Modest or Calm

Modest or Calm Ability: Cud Chew

Cud Chew Tera Type: Normal

Normal EVs: 4 HP/252 Special Attack/252 Defense

4 HP/252 Special Attack/252 Defense IVs: Maxed HP, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense

Maxed HP, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense Held item: Leftovers

Leftovers Moveset: Skill Swap (TM98), Nasty Plot, Shadow Ball (TM114), Light Screen (TM75)

Farigiraf makes a great anchor in the Typhlosion raid; with its solid defenses and equally solid special attack, you’re able to tank a lot of hits from Typhlosion while dealing decent damage in return.

First, set up Light Screen to help your teammates against Typhlosion’s special attacks, which it seems to favor (in our experience).

Then, use Skill Swap to get Typhlosion’s Flash Fire Ability onto Farigiraf, giving it an immunity to Eruption. Farigiraf’s normal typing also makes it immune to Typhlosion’s Shadow Ball, meaning you only have to deal with Typhlosion’s physical attacks (except for the turns when Typhlosion nullifies Abilities).

Once Typhlosion resets the stats on your side of the field, use Nasty Plot twice to boost Farigiraf’s special attack, then start using Shadow Ball — you’ll likely get some special defense drops onto Typhlosion, which is a nice bonus. Once you can Terastallize, the normal Tera Type will ensure you still have immunity to Typhlosion’s Shadow Ball.

Typhlosion Dachsbun support Tera Raid build

Nature: Bold

Bold Ability: Well-Baked Body

Well-Baked Body Tera Type: Normal or Fairy

Normal or Fairy EVs: 252 HP/4 Attack/252 Special Defense

252 HP/4 Attack/252 Special Defense IVs: Maxed HP, Defense, Special Defense

Maxed HP, Defense, Special Defense Held item: Leftovers

Leftovers Moveset: Snarl (TM30), Helping Hand (TM130), Rain Dance (TM50), Crunch

Dachsbun works similarly to Farigiraf in that its ability gives it immunity to Eruption — and in this case, getting hit with Eruption will boost Dachsbun’s defense. Max its special defense EVs to improve its chances of surviving Shadow Ball, and if you have a chance to Tera, normal Tera Type is the way to go to give yourself full immunity to it. However, if you don’t have the Tera Shards or don’t want to invest them here, fairy Tera Type is perfectly fine.

Start by using Snarl for the first two turns. Once Typhlosion has used Sunny Day, use Rain Dance to replace the sun and help protect your allies from Eruption. After that, alternate between Snarl, heal cheers, and using Helping Hand on stronger teammates. You can optionally give Dachsbun a max attack IV and Crunch to do chip damage (plus, Crunch has a chance of lowering the target’s defense, which is always nice), but your main role is support, so you likely won’t need it.