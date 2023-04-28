Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Inteleon 7-star Tera Raid guide

Inteleon, the water-type Pokémon from the Galar region, is making its Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debut in seven-star Tera Raids. It has the Ice Tera Type and is endowed with the Mightiest Mark badge, which means it was caught in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle, naturally. As usual with special Tera Raid Battles, this Inteleon can only be caught once per save, but you can keep doing the raid for other rewards.

Inteleon with the Ice Tera Type and Mightiest Mark will only appear in raids from April 28 at 8 p.m. EDT until April 30 at 7:59 p.m EDT and May 5 at 8 p.m. EDT until May 7 at 7:59 p.m EDT.

Inteleon Tera Raid rewards

Upon defeating Inteleon, you’ll be able to catch one, but only one. After you capture your first one, you will not be able to catch any more, even if you defeat it again in another raid. You’ll also get TM143 (Blizzard) and a guaranteed Ability Patch for your first victory.

The caught Intelon has its Hidden Ability, Sniper: “If the Pokémon attack lands a critical hit, the attack is powered up even further.” It also comes with the Mightiest Mark, just like the Pokémon from earlier seven-star raids. It also has complete perfect IVs.

Similarly to other Tera Raids, you can get other drops, like Exp. Candy, Tera Shards, Bottle Caps, and treasure items to sell for money. A full list of the drops is available on Serebii, listing both the base item drops and random drops. Inteleon raids do not drop Herba Mystica.

Inteleon Tera Raid best counters

Inteleon is rated at level 100 with the Ice Tera Type. It knows Blizzard, Snipe Shot, Dark Pulse, and Tearful Look, as well as Mist and Snowscape. Inteleon will start the battle with Mist before using Snowscape. Mist will protect Inteleon from stat decreases, while Snowscape gives Inteleon, as an Ice Tera Type, higher defense.

Remember that your Pokémon should be level 100 when bringing them into seven-star raids. You may be able to get away without perfectly EV or IV training them, but it’s recommended for easier knockouts.

There are several builds that allow you to take down Inteleon easily, but below we’ve listed the ones we prefer.

Inteleon Annihilape solo Tera Raid build

Nature : Adamant

: Adamant Ability : Inner Focus/Defiant

: Inner Focus/Defiant Tera Type : Fighting or Ghost

: Fighting or Ghost EVs : 252 HP/252 Attack/4 HP

: 252 HP/252 Attack/4 HP IVs : Maxed HP, Attack, Defense

: Maxed HP, Attack, Defense Held item : Shell Bell

: Shell Bell Moveset: Screech, Rage Fist, Drain Punch

If you’ve followed any of our other seven-star Tera Raid guides, you’ve likely got an Annihilape who can handle Inteleon. Drain Punch is a good opener for dealing damage and also restoring any HP lost. Rage Fist, which becomes more powerful the more times your Annihilape gets hit is nice to have, too. It’s OK if Annihilape faints during battle, because Rage Fist keeps stacking despite that.

As Reddit user Fun-Incident-8238 explains, Shadow Punch is useful if Inteleon spams the Double Team move, which ups its evasiveness. (Shadow Punch ignores that.) If Inteleon uses Chilling Water, which lowers Attack stats, Defiant is helpful to mitigate that.

Screech won’t be useful until after the mist wears off, but it can decrease defense stats once it does.

Inteleon Samurott Tera Raid build

Nature : Adamant

: Adamant Ability : Shell Armor

: Shell Armor Tera Type : Steel

: Steel EVs : 252 HP/252 Attack/4 Defense

: 252 HP/252 Attack/4 Defense Held item : Scope Lens

: Scope Lens Moveset: Focus Power, Swords Dance, Smart Strike, Soak/Sacred Sword

If you completed the Samurott Tera Raid Battle and got one of your own, it’s a good choice for the Inteleon battle. But if you missed out, you can try to find Oshawatt via trades and evolve up a Samurott from there.

This build comes from PKMN Cast on YouTube, intended to prevent critical hits with Shell Armor. It’ll work in a damage role to deal critical hits to Inteleon. Focus energy is there to boost critical hits, paired with Scope Lens to increase the ratio again. Use Smart Strike or Sacred Sword to do a ton of damage.

Soak is helpful if you’re coming into the raid with strangers who don’t know what they’re doing — you can give them ice and water resistance.

Inteleon Blissy Tera Raid build

Nature : Calm

: Calm Ability : Healer

: Healer Tera Type : Normal

: Normal EVs : 160 HP/60 Defense/188 Special Attack/100 Special Defense

: 160 HP/60 Defense/188 Special Attack/100 Special Defense Held item : Heat Rock

: Heat Rock Moveset: Flamethrower, Sunny Day, Skill Swap, Life Dew

This build is, again, from PKMN Cast, and works in tandem with Samurott. Blissey will use Sunny Day to mitigate the effect of snow and lowering defense — the Heat Rock extends the impact of the harsh sunlight beyond that move. You’ll lose Life Dew to heal your allies. Healing by cheer has priority, PKMN Cast explained, if players are extremely low — but the general idea is to keep allies healed before they get to that point.

Flamethrower is there to do damage. Skill Swap, which will give the Samurott, explained above, Snipe, and that’s super important for dealing damage with its increased critical hit ratio.