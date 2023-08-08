How to transfer Pokémon between Scarlet and Violet and Home

Pokémon Home got its Scarlet and Violet compatibility update, as of version 3.0.0, allowing you to transfer your Pokémon to and from the cloud storage app.

Keep in mind, you can only store up to 30 Pokémon on the free version of the app. Upgrading to the premium version costs $15.99 per year (or $2.99 a month or $4.99 for three months), and allows you to store up to 6,000 Pokémon. You do not need Nintendo Switch Online to use Pokémon Home.

Now that’s been situated, let’s get started.

How to move Pokémon between Scarlet and Violet to Home

Download the Pokémon Home app to your Nintendo Switch. Login with your Nintendo Account. From the main menu, select “Pokémon.” Select Pokémon Scarlet or Violet (depending on which game you’re moving Pokémon from). You should see your save data displayed on the left. Once you connect to the game, just move Pokémon between your Home boxes (on the left) and your Scarlet and Violet boxes (on the right) to transfer them. When you’re done, press the plus button and save the changes.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Home transfer limitations

Note that you can only transfer certain Pokémon between Home and Scarlet and Violet. The app will stop you, as the Pokémon indicated with the red crossed circle (see above) can’t be moved to Paldea.

The one of the biggest limitations is that you cannot move Pokémon from Go to Scarlet and Violet if you do not have them in Scarlet and Violet already. This means you cannot just transfer your 20 extra Groudon from Pokémon Go to Scarlet and Violet, unless you transfer a Groudon from a different game first. (We tested this, as you can see in the lead image.)

All the Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet can be moved to Home, but not necessarily to other games. Obviously, new Paldean Pokémon, like Smoliv or Quaxly, cannot go to older games like Sword and Shield.

Some Pokémon games also only allow for a one-way transfer to Home, like Pokémon Go. You can take a peek at this complicated diagram provided by The Pokémon Company for further explanation:

Now you can finally show of all those surplus shinies you caught in Pokémon Go in Scarlet and Violet. Or maybe you want to transfer your beloved original Typhlosion from Pokémon HeartGold? You can do that, too. (Though bear in mind it’s going to be a long process.)

Serebii.net has a handy list of transfer-only Pokémon, though note that some of these Pokémon have been added to the game via Tera Raid events, like Charizard and Decidueye.