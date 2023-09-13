 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Get your candied apple friend

By Julia Lee
Dipplin charges up a sugary blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Dipplin is a cute candied apple evolution of Applin, the dragon- and grass-type apple Pokémon.

Added as part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC, you can evolve your Applin into Dipplin when you meet certain requirements.

Below, we explain both where to find Applin and how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

Where to find Applin

You can find Applin even without the DLC in any of the locations below:

The Pokédex page in Scarlet/Violet for Applin, showing where to find it.
Applin locations.
Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

You can use a dragon-type sandwich to help boost the encounter rate of Applin. We use the “Great Avocado Sandwich” which consists of avocado, smoked fillet, tomato, and salt. With this sandwich, we didn’t even have to knock it out of trees — they were just rolling around outside of Medali.

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin

Just like Applin’s other evolution options, Flapple and Appletun, you need a special item to evolve Applin into Dipplin: a Syrupy Apple.

You can find a Syrupy Apple in the southeast corner of Kitakami, called the Mossfell Confluence, as marked below. You can buy as many as you like from a fruit stand for $500 each.

A fruit stand that sells special apples in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Where to find a Syrupy Apple.
Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

Once you have the item, you can use it from your inventory to evolve Applin, the same way you would evolve a Pokémon using an evolution stone.

Even if you don’t have the DLC, you can still get a Dipplin by either having a friend (with the DLC) trade you one or trade you a a Pokémon holding a Syrupy Apple.

Looking for more new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha.

