How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

The new cute tea friend has arrived

By Julia Lee
Poltchageist holds its mixing stick in front of it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon
Poltchageist and Sinistcha are two tea Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

These are spin-offs of existing Pokémon Sinistea and Polteageist, though they are completely separate Pokémon, and not regional forms.

To add to the confusion, Poltchageist and Sinistcha are similar to Sinistea and Polteageist but they evolve ... flipped. Sinistea evolves into a Polteageist, but Poltchageist evolves into Sinistcha. Got it? OK.

These Japanese tea-versions of the beloved Pokémon are grass- and ghost-type, and if you want to add them to your collection, you’ll need the DLC (or have a friend who will trade you).

Below, we explain both where to find Poltchageist locations and how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha.

Where to find Poltchageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Poltchageist can only be obtained naturally if you have The Teal Mask DLC — otherwise, you’ll need somebody to trade you one.

You can find Poltchageist locations in the spots below:

The Pokédex entry for Poltchageist in The Teal Mask showing where to find it
Poltchageist locations.
Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

We recommend using a ghost-type encounter sandwich. We use the “Salty Jambon-Beurre,” which uses butter, ham, and Salty Herba Mystica.

Poltchageist form differences explained

Just like Sinistea, you can get two forms of Poltchageist, but they are virtually the same. There’s a commonly found “Counterfeit Form” and rarer “Masterpiece / Authentic Form”.

Combat-wise, they are the same. The only difference being that the antique form has a special seal on the bottom of the Pokémon. You will also need different items to evolve Poltchageist depending on which form you have.

You can see the form differences thanks to MasterDarkwingz on Twitter.

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha

To evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha, you just need to use an item, depending on which version of Poltchageist you have.

To evolve Counterfeit Form Poltchageist, you’ll need the Unremarkable Teacup, which you can find in the northwest part of Kitakami, in a cave south of the third sign you have to find in the story:

A Pokémon trainer stands in front of a cave with a glowing Pokémon in Paradise Barrens in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask
Where to find the Unremarkable Teacup.
Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

To evolve Masterpiece / Authentic Form Poltchageist, you’ll need the Masterpiece Teacup, which you can find in the northeast-ish part of Kitakami in a cave behind a Snorlax:

A Pokémon trainer stands in front of a sleeping Snorlax in Timeless Woods in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask
Where to find the Masterpiece Teacup.
Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

Once you have the respective item, you can evolve Poltchageist by using the item from your inventory, the same way you would an evolution stone.

If you don’t have The Teal Mask DLC, you can ask a buddy with it to trade you Poltchageist and Sinistcha to use in your game.

Looking for more new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

