Complete Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC

The DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Teal Mask, has its own Pokédex, since it takes place in a new area, Kitakami. There are 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, with about half being from Paldea, too.
This means there are around 100 Pokémon previously unavailable in Scarlet and Violet that you can now nab in the wild. Below, we list out the complete Kitakami Pokédex, alongside the type that each Pokémon is.
The Teal Mask Kitakami Pokédex
If you want to see if your favorite Pokémon made the cut and got added, you can ctrl + F for their name in the page, though note that they didn’t add very many. More will come in the second half of the DLC, The Indigo Disk.
In addition to returning Pokémon, there are seven brand new Pokémon: Dipplin, Poltchageist, Sinistcha, Okidogi, Monkidori, Fezandipiti, and Ogerpon.
Note that this is the Pokédex — which doesn’t include specific Pokémon, like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, or any of the Pokémon that you can transfer from Pokémon Home, like Groudon. These Pokémon are useable in the game via transfers or raids, but you cannot find them in the wild (outside of specific events that may happen in the future).
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Kitakami Pokédex
|Dex #
|Pokémon
|Type
|Dex #
|Pokémon
|Type
|1
|Spinarak
|bug/poison
|2
|Ariados
|bug/poison
|3
|Yanma
|bug/flying
|4
|Yanmega
|bug/flying
|5
|Wooper
|water/ground
|6
|Quagsire
|water/ground
|7
|Poochyena
|dark
|8
|Mightyena
|dark
|9
|Volbeat
|bug
|10
|Illumise
|bug
|11
|Corphish
|water
|12
|Crawdaunt
|water/dark
|13
|Sewaddle
|bug/grass
|14
|Swadloon
|bug/grass
|15
|Leavanny
|bug/grass
|16
|Cutiefly
|bug/fairy
|17
|Ribombee
|bug/fairy
|18
|Ekans
|poison
|19
|Arbok
|poison
|20
|Pichu
|electric
|21
|Pikachu
|electric
|22
|Raichu
|electric
|23
|Bellsprout
|grass/poison
|24
|Weepinbell
|grass/poison
|25
|Victreebel
|grass/poison
|26
|Sentret
|normal
|27
|Furret
|normal
|28
|Starly
|normal/flying
|29
|Staravia
|normal/flying
|30
|Staraptor
|normal/flying
|31
|Fomantis
|grass
|32
|Lurantis
|grass
|33
|Applin
|grass/dragon
|34
|Flapple
|grass/dragon
|35
|Appletun
|grass/dragon
|36
|Dipplin
|grass/dragon
|37
|Vulpix
|fire
|38
|Ninetales
|fire
|39
|Poliwag
|water
|40
|Poliwhirl
|water
|41
|Poliwrath
|water/fighting
|42
|Politoed
|water
|43
|Magikarp
|water
|44
|Gyarados
|water/flying
|45
|Hoothoot
|normal/flying
|46
|Noctowl
|normal/flying
|47
|Aipom
|normal
|48
|Ambipom
|normal
|49
|Heracross
|bug/fighting
|50
|Swinub
|ice/ground
|51
|Piloswine
|ice/ground
|52
|Mamoswine
|ice/ground
|53
|Stantler
|normal
|54
|Seedot
|grass
|55
|Nuzleaf
|grass/dark
|56
|Shiftry
|grass/dark
|57
|Ralts
|psychic/fairy
|58
|Kirlia
|psychic/fairy
|59
|Gardevoir
|psychic/fairy
|60
|Gallade
|psychic/fighting
|61
|Kricketot
|bug
|62
|Kricketune
|bug
|63
|Pachirisu
|electric
|64
|Riolu
|fighting
|65
|Lucario
|fighting/steel
|66
|Petilil
|grass
|67
|Lilligant
|grass
|68
|Phantump
|ghost/grass
|69
|Trevenant
|ghost/grass
|70
|Rockruff
|rock
|71
|Lycanroc
|rock
|72
|Skwovet
|normal
|73
|Greedent
|normal
|74
|Toedscool
|ground/grass
|75
|Toedscruel
|ground/grass
|76
|Poltchageist
|grass/ghost
|77
|Sinistcha
|grass/ghost
|78
|Growlithe
|fire
|79
|Arcanine
|fire
|80
|Geodude
|rock/ground
|81
|Graveler
|rock/ground
|82
|Golem
|rock/ground
|83
|Bonsly
|rock
|84
|Sudowoodo
|rock
|85
|Timburr
|fighting
|86
|Gurdurr
|fighting
|87
|Conkeldurr
|fighting
|88
|Noibat
|flying/dragon
|89
|Noivern
|flying/dragon
|90
|Arrokuda
|water
|91
|Barraskewda
|water
|92
|Hatenna
|psychic
|93
|Hattrem
|psychic
|94
|Hatterene
|psychic/fairy
|95
|Morpeko
|electric/dark
|96
|Orthworm
|steel
|97
|Tandemaus
|normal
|98
|Maushold
|normal
|99
|Mankey
|fighting
|100
|Primeape
|fighting
|101
|Annihilape
|fighting/ghost
|102
|Munchlax
|normal
|103
|Snorlax
|normal
|104
|Lotad
|water/grass
|105
|Lombre
|water/grass
|106
|Ludicolo
|water/grass
|107
|Nosepass
|rock
|108
|Probopass
|rock/steel
|109
|Shinx
|electric
|110
|Luxio
|electric
|111
|Luxray
|electric
|112
|Grubbin
|bug
|113
|Charjabug
|bug/electric
|114
|Vikavolt
|bug/electric
|115
|Oricorio
|fire/flying (Baile Style), electric/flying (Pom-Pom Style), psychic/flying (Pa'u Style), ghost/flying (Sensu Style)
|116
|Sandshrew
|ground
|117
|Sandslash
|ground
|118
|Gastly
|ghost/poison
|119
|Haunter
|ghost/poison
|120
|Gengar
|ghost/poison
|121
|Gligar
|ground/flying
|122
|Gliscor
|ground/flying
|123
|Houndour
|dark/fire
|124
|Houndoom
|dark/fire
|125
|Spoink
|psychic
|126
|Grumpig
|psychic
|127
|Vullaby
|dark/flying
|128
|Mandibuzz
|dark/flying
|129
|Mudbray
|ground
|130
|Mudsdale
|ground
|131
|Jangmo-o
|dragon
|132
|Hakamo-o
|dragon/fighting
|133
|Kommo-o
|dragon/fighting
|134
|Bombirdier
|flying/dark
|135
|Koffing
|poison
|136
|Weezing
|poison
|137
|Mienfoo
|fighting
|138
|Mienshao
|fighting
|139
|Duskull
|ghost
|140
|Dusclops
|ghost
|141
|Dusknoir
|ghost
|142
|Chingling
|psychic
|143
|Chimecho
|psychic
|144
|Slugma
|fire
|145
|Magcargo
|fire/rock
|146
|Litwick
|ghost/fire
|147
|Lampent
|ghost/fire
|148
|Chandelure
|ghost/fire
|149
|Surskit
|bug/water
|150
|Masquerain
|bug/flying
|151
|Cleffa
|fairy
|152
|Clefairy
|fairy
|153
|Clefable
|fairy
|154
|Bronzor
|steel/psychic
|155
|Bronzong
|steel/psychic
|156
|Glimmet
|rock/poison
|157
|Glimmora
|rock/poison
|158
|Feebas
|water
|159
|Milotic
|water
|160
|Dunsparce
|normal
|161
|Dudunsparce
|normal
|162
|Barboach
|water/ground
|163
|Whiscash
|water/ground
|164
|Gible
|dragon/ground
|165
|Gabite
|dragon/ground
|166
|Garchomp
|dragon/ground
|167
|Carbink
|rock/fairy
|168
|Salandit
|poison/fire
|169
|Salazzle
|poison/fire
|170
|Sneasel
|dark/ice
|171
|Weavile
|dark/ice
|172
|Snorunt
|ice
|173
|Glalie
|ice
|174
|Froslass
|ice/ghost
|175
|Tynamo
|electric
|176
|Eelektrik
|electric
|177
|Eelektross
|electric
|178
|Goomy
|dragon
|179
|Sliggoo
|dragon
|180
|Goodra
|dragon
|181
|Ducklett
|water/flying
|182
|Swanna
|water/flying
|183
|Chewtle
|water
|184
|Drednaw
|water/rock
|185
|Cramorant
|flying/water
|186
|Pawniard
|dark/steel
|187
|Bisharp
|dark/steel
|188
|Kingambit
|dark/steel
|189
|Mimikyu
|ghost/fairy
|190
|Impidimp
|dark/fairy
|191
|Morgrem
|dark/fairy
|192
|Grimmsnarl
|dark/fairy
|193
|Indeedee
|psychic/normal
|194
|Basculin
|water
|195
|Basculegion
|water/ghost
|196
|Ursaluna
|ground/normal
|197
|Okidogi
|poison/fight
|198
|Monkidori
|poison/psychic
|199
|Fezandipiti
|poison/fairy
|200
|Ogerpon
|grass
If you are looking for other regions in the game, see our complete Scarlet and Violet Pokédex.
