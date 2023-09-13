Complete Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC

The DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Teal Mask, has its own Pokédex, since it takes place in a new area, Kitakami. There are 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, with about half being from Paldea, too.

This means there are around 100 Pokémon previously unavailable in Scarlet and Violet that you can now nab in the wild. Below, we list out the complete Kitakami Pokédex, alongside the type that each Pokémon is.

The Teal Mask Kitakami Pokédex

If you want to see if your favorite Pokémon made the cut and got added, you can ctrl + F for their name in the page, though note that they didn’t add very many. More will come in the second half of the DLC, The Indigo Disk.

In addition to returning Pokémon, there are seven brand new Pokémon: Dipplin, Poltchageist, Sinistcha, Okidogi, Monkidori, Fezandipiti, and Ogerpon.

Note that this is the Pokédex — which doesn’t include specific Pokémon, like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, or any of the Pokémon that you can transfer from Pokémon Home, like Groudon. These Pokémon are useable in the game via transfers or raids, but you cannot find them in the wild (outside of specific events that may happen in the future).

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Kitakami Pokédex Dex # Pokémon Type Dex # Pokémon Type 1 Spinarak bug/poison 2 Ariados bug/poison 3 Yanma bug/flying 4 Yanmega bug/flying 5 Wooper water/ground 6 Quagsire water/ground 7 Poochyena dark 8 Mightyena dark 9 Volbeat bug 10 Illumise bug 11 Corphish water 12 Crawdaunt water/dark 13 Sewaddle bug/grass 14 Swadloon bug/grass 15 Leavanny bug/grass 16 Cutiefly bug/fairy 17 Ribombee bug/fairy 18 Ekans poison 19 Arbok poison 20 Pichu electric 21 Pikachu electric 22 Raichu electric 23 Bellsprout grass/poison 24 Weepinbell grass/poison 25 Victreebel grass/poison 26 Sentret normal 27 Furret normal 28 Starly normal/flying 29 Staravia normal/flying 30 Staraptor normal/flying 31 Fomantis grass 32 Lurantis grass 33 Applin grass/dragon 34 Flapple grass/dragon 35 Appletun grass/dragon 36 Dipplin grass/dragon 37 Vulpix fire 38 Ninetales fire 39 Poliwag water 40 Poliwhirl water 41 Poliwrath water/fighting 42 Politoed water 43 Magikarp water 44 Gyarados water/flying 45 Hoothoot normal/flying 46 Noctowl normal/flying 47 Aipom normal 48 Ambipom normal 49 Heracross bug/fighting 50 Swinub ice/ground 51 Piloswine ice/ground 52 Mamoswine ice/ground 53 Stantler normal 54 Seedot grass 55 Nuzleaf grass/dark 56 Shiftry grass/dark 57 Ralts psychic/fairy 58 Kirlia psychic/fairy 59 Gardevoir psychic/fairy 60 Gallade psychic/fighting 61 Kricketot bug 62 Kricketune bug 63 Pachirisu electric 64 Riolu fighting 65 Lucario fighting/steel 66 Petilil grass 67 Lilligant grass 68 Phantump ghost/grass 69 Trevenant ghost/grass 70 Rockruff rock 71 Lycanroc rock 72 Skwovet normal 73 Greedent normal 74 Toedscool ground/grass 75 Toedscruel ground/grass 76 Poltchageist grass/ghost 77 Sinistcha grass/ghost 78 Growlithe fire 79 Arcanine fire 80 Geodude rock/ground 81 Graveler rock/ground 82 Golem rock/ground 83 Bonsly rock 84 Sudowoodo rock 85 Timburr fighting 86 Gurdurr fighting 87 Conkeldurr fighting 88 Noibat flying/dragon 89 Noivern flying/dragon 90 Arrokuda water 91 Barraskewda water 92 Hatenna psychic 93 Hattrem psychic 94 Hatterene psychic/fairy 95 Morpeko electric/dark 96 Orthworm steel 97 Tandemaus normal 98 Maushold normal 99 Mankey fighting 100 Primeape fighting 101 Annihilape fighting/ghost 102 Munchlax normal 103 Snorlax normal 104 Lotad water/grass 105 Lombre water/grass 106 Ludicolo water/grass 107 Nosepass rock 108 Probopass rock/steel 109 Shinx electric 110 Luxio electric 111 Luxray electric 112 Grubbin bug 113 Charjabug bug/electric 114 Vikavolt bug/electric 115 Oricorio fire/flying (Baile Style), electric/flying (Pom-Pom Style), psychic/flying (Pa'u Style), ghost/flying (Sensu Style) 116 Sandshrew ground 117 Sandslash ground 118 Gastly ghost/poison 119 Haunter ghost/poison 120 Gengar ghost/poison 121 Gligar ground/flying 122 Gliscor ground/flying 123 Houndour dark/fire 124 Houndoom dark/fire 125 Spoink psychic 126 Grumpig psychic 127 Vullaby dark/flying 128 Mandibuzz dark/flying 129 Mudbray ground 130 Mudsdale ground 131 Jangmo-o dragon 132 Hakamo-o dragon/fighting 133 Kommo-o dragon/fighting 134 Bombirdier flying/dark 135 Koffing poison 136 Weezing poison 137 Mienfoo fighting 138 Mienshao fighting 139 Duskull ghost 140 Dusclops ghost 141 Dusknoir ghost 142 Chingling psychic 143 Chimecho psychic 144 Slugma fire 145 Magcargo fire/rock 146 Litwick ghost/fire 147 Lampent ghost/fire 148 Chandelure ghost/fire 149 Surskit bug/water 150 Masquerain bug/flying 151 Cleffa fairy 152 Clefairy fairy 153 Clefable fairy 154 Bronzor steel/psychic 155 Bronzong steel/psychic 156 Glimmet rock/poison 157 Glimmora rock/poison 158 Feebas water 159 Milotic water 160 Dunsparce normal 161 Dudunsparce normal 162 Barboach water/ground 163 Whiscash water/ground 164 Gible dragon/ground 165 Gabite dragon/ground 166 Garchomp dragon/ground 167 Carbink rock/fairy 168 Salandit poison/fire 169 Salazzle poison/fire 170 Sneasel dark/ice 171 Weavile dark/ice 172 Snorunt ice 173 Glalie ice 174 Froslass ice/ghost 175 Tynamo electric 176 Eelektrik electric 177 Eelektross electric 178 Goomy dragon 179 Sliggoo dragon 180 Goodra dragon 181 Ducklett water/flying 182 Swanna water/flying 183 Chewtle water 184 Drednaw water/rock 185 Cramorant flying/water 186 Pawniard dark/steel 187 Bisharp dark/steel 188 Kingambit dark/steel 189 Mimikyu ghost/fairy 190 Impidimp dark/fairy 191 Morgrem dark/fairy 192 Grimmsnarl dark/fairy 193 Indeedee psychic/normal 194 Basculin water 195 Basculegion water/ghost 196 Ursaluna ground/normal 197 Okidogi poison/fight 198 Monkidori poison/psychic 199 Fezandipiti poison/fairy 200 Ogerpon grass

If you are looking for other regions in the game, see our complete Scarlet and Violet Pokédex.