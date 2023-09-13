 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Complete Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC

Every Pokémon you can find in Kitakami

By Julia Lee
Key art for The Teal Mask Pokémon Scarlet/Violet DLC, featuring the two playable characters in yukata in front of several menacing looking Pokémon during a festival Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo
The DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Teal Mask, has its own Pokédex, since it takes place in a new area, Kitakami. There are 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, with about half being from Paldea, too.

This means there are around 100 Pokémon previously unavailable in Scarlet and Violet that you can now nab in the wild. Below, we list out the complete Kitakami Pokédex, alongside the type that each Pokémon is.

The Teal Mask Kitakami Pokédex

If you want to see if your favorite Pokémon made the cut and got added, you can ctrl + F for their name in the page, though note that they didn’t add very many. More will come in the second half of the DLC, The Indigo Disk.

In addition to returning Pokémon, there are seven brand new Pokémon: Dipplin, Poltchageist, Sinistcha, Okidogi, Monkidori, Fezandipiti, and Ogerpon.

Note that this is the Pokédex — which doesn’t include specific Pokémon, like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, or any of the Pokémon that you can transfer from Pokémon Home, like Groudon. These Pokémon are useable in the game via transfers or raids, but you cannot find them in the wild (outside of specific events that may happen in the future).

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Kitakami Pokédex

Dex # Pokémon Type
Dex # Pokémon Type
1 Spinarak bug/poison
2 Ariados bug/poison
3 Yanma bug/flying
4 Yanmega bug/flying
5 Wooper water/ground
6 Quagsire water/ground
7 Poochyena dark
8 Mightyena dark
9 Volbeat bug
10 Illumise bug
11 Corphish water
12 Crawdaunt water/dark
13 Sewaddle bug/grass
14 Swadloon bug/grass
15 Leavanny bug/grass
16 Cutiefly bug/fairy
17 Ribombee bug/fairy
18 Ekans poison
19 Arbok poison
20 Pichu electric
21 Pikachu electric
22 Raichu electric
23 Bellsprout grass/poison
24 Weepinbell grass/poison
25 Victreebel grass/poison
26 Sentret normal
27 Furret normal
28 Starly normal/flying
29 Staravia normal/flying
30 Staraptor normal/flying
31 Fomantis grass
32 Lurantis grass
33 Applin grass/dragon
34 Flapple grass/dragon
35 Appletun grass/dragon
36 Dipplin grass/dragon
37 Vulpix fire
38 Ninetales fire
39 Poliwag water
40 Poliwhirl water
41 Poliwrath water/fighting
42 Politoed water
43 Magikarp water
44 Gyarados water/flying
45 Hoothoot normal/flying
46 Noctowl normal/flying
47 Aipom normal
48 Ambipom normal
49 Heracross bug/fighting
50 Swinub ice/ground
51 Piloswine ice/ground
52 Mamoswine ice/ground
53 Stantler normal
54 Seedot grass
55 Nuzleaf grass/dark
56 Shiftry grass/dark
57 Ralts psychic/fairy
58 Kirlia psychic/fairy
59 Gardevoir psychic/fairy
60 Gallade psychic/fighting
61 Kricketot bug
62 Kricketune bug
63 Pachirisu electric
64 Riolu fighting
65 Lucario fighting/steel
66 Petilil grass
67 Lilligant grass
68 Phantump ghost/grass
69 Trevenant ghost/grass
70 Rockruff rock
71 Lycanroc rock
72 Skwovet normal
73 Greedent normal
74 Toedscool ground/grass
75 Toedscruel ground/grass
76 Poltchageist grass/ghost
77 Sinistcha grass/ghost
78 Growlithe fire
79 Arcanine fire
80 Geodude rock/ground
81 Graveler rock/ground
82 Golem rock/ground
83 Bonsly rock
84 Sudowoodo rock
85 Timburr fighting
86 Gurdurr fighting
87 Conkeldurr fighting
88 Noibat flying/dragon
89 Noivern flying/dragon
90 Arrokuda water
91 Barraskewda water
92 Hatenna psychic
93 Hattrem psychic
94 Hatterene psychic/fairy
95 Morpeko electric/dark
96 Orthworm steel
97 Tandemaus normal
98 Maushold normal
99 Mankey fighting
100 Primeape fighting
101 Annihilape fighting/ghost
102 Munchlax normal
103 Snorlax normal
104 Lotad water/grass
105 Lombre water/grass
106 Ludicolo water/grass
107 Nosepass rock
108 Probopass rock/steel
109 Shinx electric
110 Luxio electric
111 Luxray electric
112 Grubbin bug
113 Charjabug bug/electric
114 Vikavolt bug/electric
115 Oricorio fire/flying (Baile Style), electric/flying (Pom-Pom Style), psychic/flying (Pa'u Style), ghost/flying (Sensu Style)
116 Sandshrew ground
117 Sandslash ground
118 Gastly ghost/poison
119 Haunter ghost/poison
120 Gengar ghost/poison
121 Gligar ground/flying
122 Gliscor ground/flying
123 Houndour dark/fire
124 Houndoom dark/fire
125 Spoink psychic
126 Grumpig psychic
127 Vullaby dark/flying
128 Mandibuzz dark/flying
129 Mudbray ground
130 Mudsdale ground
131 Jangmo-o dragon
132 Hakamo-o dragon/fighting
133 Kommo-o dragon/fighting
134 Bombirdier flying/dark
135 Koffing poison
136 Weezing poison
137 Mienfoo fighting
138 Mienshao fighting
139 Duskull ghost
140 Dusclops ghost
141 Dusknoir ghost
142 Chingling psychic
143 Chimecho psychic
144 Slugma fire
145 Magcargo fire/rock
146 Litwick ghost/fire
147 Lampent ghost/fire
148 Chandelure ghost/fire
149 Surskit bug/water
150 Masquerain bug/flying
151 Cleffa fairy
152 Clefairy fairy
153 Clefable fairy
154 Bronzor steel/psychic
155 Bronzong steel/psychic
156 Glimmet rock/poison
157 Glimmora rock/poison
158 Feebas water
159 Milotic water
160 Dunsparce normal
161 Dudunsparce normal
162 Barboach water/ground
163 Whiscash water/ground
164 Gible dragon/ground
165 Gabite dragon/ground
166 Garchomp dragon/ground
167 Carbink rock/fairy
168 Salandit poison/fire
169 Salazzle poison/fire
170 Sneasel dark/ice
171 Weavile dark/ice
172 Snorunt ice
173 Glalie ice
174 Froslass ice/ghost
175 Tynamo electric
176 Eelektrik electric
177 Eelektross electric
178 Goomy dragon
179 Sliggoo dragon
180 Goodra dragon
181 Ducklett water/flying
182 Swanna water/flying
183 Chewtle water
184 Drednaw water/rock
185 Cramorant flying/water
186 Pawniard dark/steel
187 Bisharp dark/steel
188 Kingambit dark/steel
189 Mimikyu ghost/fairy
190 Impidimp dark/fairy
191 Morgrem dark/fairy
192 Grimmsnarl dark/fairy
193 Indeedee psychic/normal
194 Basculin water
195 Basculegion water/ghost
196 Ursaluna ground/normal
197 Okidogi poison/fight
198 Monkidori poison/psychic
199 Fezandipiti poison/fairy
200 Ogerpon grass

If you are looking for other regions in the game, see our complete Scarlet and Violet Pokédex.

