Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti guide

Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are the three legendary Pokémon — referred to as the “Loyal Three” — introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC. You can catch them, but you’ll need to take them down in separate boss fights first.

Originally heralded as heroes to Kitakami, you’ll learn more about them as you progress through the story. The three will eventually pop out of their shrine when you hit a certain point — you’ll know when you get there. If you are eagerly awaiting their arrival, just keep following the quest waypoints that the game directs you to until you hit this point.

Battling against Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti

After you follow the story up to the Dreaded Den, you’ll be forced to face off with Munkidori (level 70), but you won’t be able to catch it yet. After taking it down, they’ll scamper away and you’ll need to talk to townspeople to figure out where they are. Three townspeople will have bright golden speech bubbles with the three Pokémon’s names above them, so talk to them.

Once you chat up all three townspeople, you’ll reconvene with your friends and the three legendary Pokémon will actually just get marked on your map, making finding them quite easy.

You will then have to go to each marked spot and fight with the Pokémon. These fights function similarly to the Titan Pokémon fights in the base game. You cannot catch them, they have no shown level, and they have tons of health. You’ll also battle alongside Carmine for these fights.

Okidogi types and counters

Okidogi is poison- and fighting-type.

It’s weak against flying-, ground-, and psychic-type moves. We actually recommend using psychic-type moves if possible, as it’s 4x super effective against Okidogi.

Munkidori types and counters

Munkidori is poison- and psychic-type.

It’s weak against ground-, ghost-, and dark-type moves.

Fezandipiti types and counters

Fezandipiti is poison- and fairy-type.

It’s weak against ground-, steel-, and psychic-type moves.

How to catch Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti

After you finish the story for The Teal Mask (after getting Ogerpon and saying a few farewells), you can head back to where you fought the Titanic boss versions of the Loyal Three to do regular battles with them, allowing you to finally catch them.

They’ll each be at level 70 and they are shiny-locked, so you cannot get them shiny.

Make sure to save before you start their battles, so you can restart if you accidentally knock them out.

As per usual, remember to get its HP as low as possible and consider using status conditions like paralysis or sleep to make it more vulnerable. Use Ultra Balls for the first few throws and swap to Timer Balls as the fight progresses for longer. Hopefully you should be able to nab your horrible little beast sooner than later.