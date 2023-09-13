Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ogerpon and mask guide

Ogerpon is the featured legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC, the cover legendary if you will. You can catch it, but you’ll have to make your way through most of story for The Teal Mask expansion to get it.

Below, we explain when you can finally catch Ogerpon and how its different masks work.

How to catch Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

After you take down the “Loyal Three” and get the remaining masks back for Ogerpon, you’ll escort it back to the Dreaded Den. There, you’ll battle Kieran again, and Ogerpon will actually want to stay with you. However, to prove your worth, you’ll need to battle it.

You actually need to technically battle it four times (once with each of its masks, which change its typings). The Ogerpon fight functions similarly to the “Loyal Three” boss fights (or the Titan fights in the base game) where it has a ton of health. In addition, it will also Terastallize immediately using its mask, becoming the solo type of whatever mask it is wearing. So the Wellspring Mask will make it water type, the Cornerstone Mask will make it rock type, and so forth. You can see the corresponding types below:

The Teal Mask : grass

Weaknesses: flying, poison, bug, fire, ice

: grass Weaknesses: flying, poison, bug, fire, ice The Hearthflame Mask : fire

Weaknesses: ground, rock, water

: fire Weaknesses: ground, rock, water The Wellspring Mask : water

Weaknesses: electric, grass

: water Weaknesses: electric, grass The Cornerstone Mask: rock

Weaknesses: fighting, grass, ground, steel, water

The four battles will be back-to-back with no breaks, styled as one continuous battle, so your party will not heal between forms.

Once you take down all four forms, you will be given a catch prompt, similar to the ones you get for completing raid dens. Ogerpon will be a guaranteed catch, so use whatever Poké Ball you like.

Ogerpon masks and type swapping in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Left alone, Ogerpon has the Teal Mask. However, when you give Ogerpon its different masks to hold, it will transform and change typing. To change it back to the Teal Mask, just take the given mask away.

This not only changes Ogerpon’s typing, but it changes the type of its signature move, Ivy Cudgel, to match the type of the mask it's wearing. It also changes its ability, which transforms into a specific ability when Terastallized. The Terastallized ability name is the same, but the effects are slightly different depending on which mask its wearing. Below, we list the changes each mask makes.

The Teal Mask

Regular typing: grass

grass Terastallized typing: grass

grass Ability: Defiant

If the Pokémon has any stat lowered by an opposing Pokémon, its attack stat will be boosted sharply.

Defiant If the Pokémon has any stat lowered by an opposing Pokémon, its attack stat will be boosted sharply. Terastallized ability: Embody Aspect (speed boost)

The Hearthflame Mask

Regular typing: grass/fire

grass/fire Terastallized typing: fire

fire Ability: Mold Breaker

The Pokémon’s moves are unimpeded by the ability of the target.

Mold Breaker The Pokémon’s moves are unimpeded by the ability of the target. Terastallized ability: Embody Aspect (attack boost)

The Wellspring Mask

Regular typing: grass/water

grass/water Terastallized typing: water

water Ability: Water Absorb

If hit by a water-type move, the Pokémon has its HP restored instead of taking damage.

Water Absorb If hit by a water-type move, the Pokémon has its HP restored instead of taking damage. Terastallized ability: Embody Aspect (special defense boost)

The Cornerstone Mask