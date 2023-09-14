 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is a ‘lovey-dovey’ Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask?

The answer is a Pokémon from both Paldea and Kitakami

By Julia Lee
new
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

A couple in Kitakami wants a “lovey-dovey Pokémon” in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask, but they don’t tell you what it is beyond that it’s “lovey-dovey” and “always together.”

The answer here isn’t even a DLC-specific Pokémon, though you will need the DLC to find the couple and get the reward. The couple are both right behind the community center in Mossui Town.

What is the ‘lovey-dovey’ Pokémon in The Teal Mask?

The answer to the ‘lovey-dovey’ Pokémon request is ... Tandemaus or Maushold! Obviously, these lovey-dovey mice that are a two-in-one (or three- or four-in-one) Pokémon are never separated, so it makes sense!

Just show a Tandemaus or Maushold to the couple to get your reward and solve this little side adventure. You just have to show them the mice — you’re not giving the Pokémon to them, so don’t worry about losing your beloved mouse family.

A Pokémon trainer takes a smug selfie with a screaming Maushold in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

‘Lovey-dovey’ couple request reward in The Teal Mask

After showing them your maus, they’ll give you “Heart (Right) emote” and “Heart (Left) emote” to use with friends. It’s not a pose for your selfie photo mode, but you can get friends to take pics of you together in the poses. Access the poses by pressing up on the D-pad.

A Pokémon trainer in The Teal Mask DLC makes half a heart with their arms.
Doing this by myself is kind of cringe.
Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

If you’re looking for more on The Teal Mask, you can read the full Kitakami Pokédex, and our guides to Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti plus Ogerpon masks.

new

new

new

new

new

new

