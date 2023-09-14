 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

You’ll need to trade with a friend to get Conkeldurr

Gurdurr and Conkeldurr on an overlay of the key art for The Teal Mask. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Conkeldurr is a special evolution of Gudurr, a fighting-type Pokémon from Unova, and it’s now in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

You can find Timburr and Gurdurr in the wild in Kitakami, the area unlocked by The Teal Mask DLC. If you don’t have the DLC, you can still get these Pokémon via trade from somebody else who has them.

Finding Timburr and Gurdurr is easy and evolving it is even easier, though you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or an IRL friend to trade with.

Where to find Gurdurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

A map showing where to find Gurdurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

You can straight-up find Gurdurr in the wild in the southeast area of Kitakami. You can also catch Timburr and level it to 25 to get a Gurdurr.

How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr, you’ll need to trade it. Again, if you want to trade online, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but you can trade locally without it.

Nintendo YouTuber and Pokémon expert Austin John Plays devised a simple solution for evolving Conkeldurr by providing trade codes. By using the code “05330533” you will only match up online with people also looking to trade Gurdurr to get Conkeldurr.

Once you trade the Gurdurr, it will immediately evolve. Nice.

Looking for new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha and how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

