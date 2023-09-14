How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Conkeldurr is a special evolution of Gudurr, a fighting-type Pokémon from Unova, and it’s now in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

You can find Timburr and Gurdurr in the wild in Kitakami, the area unlocked by The Teal Mask DLC. If you don’t have the DLC, you can still get these Pokémon via trade from somebody else who has them.

Finding Timburr and Gurdurr is easy and evolving it is even easier, though you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or an IRL friend to trade with.

Where to find Gurdurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

You can straight-up find Gurdurr in the wild in the southeast area of Kitakami. You can also catch Timburr and level it to 25 to get a Gurdurr.

How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr, you’ll need to trade it. Again, if you want to trade online, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but you can trade locally without it.

Nintendo YouTuber and Pokémon expert Austin John Plays devised a simple solution for evolving Conkeldurr by providing trade codes. By using the code “05330533” you will only match up online with people also looking to trade Gurdurr to get Conkeldurr.

Here are my proposed #TealMask trade codes! Trade for Sinnoh starters, Trade Evolutions, & Version Exclusive Pokemon with these codes. The more these codes spread, the better it works. Info on HOW this works here https://t.co/CrhqbxQ3mY pic.twitter.com/DlED0Edk8T — Austin John Plays (@AustinJohnPlays) September 14, 2023

Once you trade the Gurdurr, it will immediately evolve. Nice.

