How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

You’ll need to find a Razor Fang to evolve Gligar

By Julia Lee
/ new
Gligar and Gliscor on an overlay of the Teal Mask DLC key art. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo
Gliscor is a special evolution of Gligar, a ground- and flying-type Pokémon from Johto, and it’s now in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC. (Gliscor actually made its debut in the Sinnoh region as an additional evolution.)

Players looking to raise these flying scorpion Pokémon will need to either find or trade for Gligar and evolve it using a fairly rare item. Below we list where to find Gligar and how to evolve it into Gliscor.

Where to find Gligar in Pokémon Scarlet

Gligar is a version exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. If you have Pokémon Violet and you want Gligar, you can find plenty of people exchanging them for Aipom using the trade code “02070190.” Just catch an Aipom, enter that trade code, and wait. If you get matched with another Aipom-trader, just quit and try again.

If you have Scarlet, you can catch Gligar anywhere in the locations below:

A map showing where to find Gligar in Pokémon Scarlet Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor

To evolve Gligar into Gliscor, you’ll need to give your Gligar a Razor Fang to hold. Once it’s holding it, you’ll just need to level it up at night. You can check the time of day in-game by opening the map — the in-game time does not correlated to real-life time.

You can get a Razor Fang as a reward for completing a certain amount of the Kitakami Pokédex. To claim the reward, you’ll just need to open your Pokédex and press X. You can also get it as a reward for taking down the Ogre Clan Pokémon trainers around the Kitakami map.

Looking for new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha and how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet special evolutions guide

By Julia Lee

