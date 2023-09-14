How to evolve Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Poliwhirl evolves into two Pokémon depending on what you use on it. It can either turn into Poliwrath, a water- and fighting-type Pokémon, or Politoed, a water-type Pokémon. The Poli-family is now in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

If you’re looking to evolve your beloved swirly frog, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we detail where to find Poliwhirl and how to evolve it into its two possibilities.

Where to find Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Poliwhirl in these waters in Kitakami:

You’ll more easily find Poliwag around the water, which will evolve into Poliwhirl at level 25.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath

To evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath, the water- and fighting-type, you just need to use a Water Stone on it.

You can buy Water Stones from Delibird Presents after earning at least three gym badges.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed

To evolve Poliwhirl into the water-type Politoed, you’ll need to give it a King’s Rock to hold and trade it.

You can buy King’s Rock from the Mesagoza Delibird Presents shop after earning at least four gym badges.

To trade a Poliwhirl with a King’s Rock and get your Politoed easily, you can use the trade code “00610061” to only get matched up online with people who are also trading Poliwhirl with King’s Rocks. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to trade online, although you can always ask a local friend to trade with you if you don’t have the subscription!

Looking for new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha and how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.