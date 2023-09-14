 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to evolve Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

The choice is yours: blue frog or green frog?

By Julia Lee
/ new
Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, and Politoed on the key art for The Teal Mask DLC. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Poliwhirl evolves into two Pokémon depending on what you use on it. It can either turn into Poliwrath, a water- and fighting-type Pokémon, or Politoed, a water-type Pokémon. The Poli-family is now in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

If you’re looking to evolve your beloved swirly frog, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we detail where to find Poliwhirl and how to evolve it into its two possibilities.

Where to find Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Poliwhirl in these waters in Kitakami:

Poliwhirl’s location in Kitakami in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

You’ll more easily find Poliwag around the water, which will evolve into Poliwhirl at level 25.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath

To evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath, the water- and fighting-type, you just need to use a Water Stone on it.

You can buy Water Stones from Delibird Presents after earning at least three gym badges.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed

To evolve Poliwhirl into the water-type Politoed, you’ll need to give it a King’s Rock to hold and trade it.

You can buy King’s Rock from the Mesagoza Delibird Presents shop after earning at least four gym badges.

To trade a Poliwhirl with a King’s Rock and get your Politoed easily, you can use the trade code “00610061” to only get matched up online with people who are also trading Poliwhirl with King’s Rocks. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to trade online, although you can always ask a local friend to trade with you if you don’t have the subscription!

Looking for new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha and how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Immortals of Aveum studio lays off nearly half of staff weeks after release

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Palia is an early access utopia that relies on its regular patches

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

By Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade link codes make for easy trading

By Nicole Carpenter

Unity closes offices due to ‘credible death threat’

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Hades 2 will release in Early Access next Spring

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon