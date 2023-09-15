How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Mamoswine is a powerful ice- and ground-type Pokémon that evolves from Piloswine. Hailing from Johto and Sinnoh, both of these pig Pokémon are now available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

Piloswine evolves after learning Ancient Power, but it doesn’t actually learn this move from leveling up, so you’ll need to re-teach it. We detail where to find Piloswine and how to evolve it into Mamoswine below.

Where to find Piloswine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Piloswine in caves in Kitakami. However, it’s probably easier just to find Swinub, which are much more common and leveling them to 33. At 33, they’ll evolve into Piloswine, which can then immediately evolve into Mamoswine.

How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine via Ancient Power

To evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine, you’ll need to level it up while it knows the move Ancient Power.

Strangely enough, Piloswine will not learn Ancient Power through leveling up normally, so if you’ve been waiting to be prompted with the usual “would you like to teach Piloswine Ancient Power” notice, you’ll end up waiting forever. Instead, you’ll need to open your Piloswine’s summary screen, then select “change moves” and “remember moves.” From here, you can re-teach it Ancient Power.

After you do this, just level it up via battling or use candy and it should evolve.

