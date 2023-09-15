How to evolve Lampent into Chandelure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Lampent and Chandelure are powerful ghost- and fire-type Pokémon originally from the Unova region. However, now you can grab them in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC.

These creepy lamps and it’s smaller candle pre-evolution can be found commonly around Kitakami, but you’ll need a specific item (that can be somewhat hard to find) to evolve it. We detail where to find Lampent and how to evolve it into Chandelure below.

Where to find Lampent in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Lampent in the Timeless Woods. If you’re having a hard time finding one, you can also just grab a Litwick and level it to 41, at which point it’ll evolve into a Lampent.

How to evolve Lampent into Chandelure

To evolve Lampent into Chandelure, you’ll just need to use a Dusk Stone on it.

You can find a Dusk Stone in Kitakami in the Timeless Woods along the wall near the south entrance. The item is presented as the usual red Poké Ball in the spot below:

If you already used that Dusk Stone, you can find more as the Porto Marinada auctions in Paldea, if you’re lucky. They also have a chance to appear on the ground as sparkling items in Alfornada Cavern, Area Zero, and Dalizapa Passage in Paldea.

