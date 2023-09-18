How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Feebas and Milotic are both iconic Pokémon from the Hoenn region, and now they’re available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask.

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet doesn’t have the older contest stat system, you won’t need to feed it Dry Poffins to increase its beauty just to get it to evolve. In fact, there are no Dry Poffins in this game. You will, however, need to trade Feebas holding a Prism Scale in order to get Milotic. Below we detail where to find Feebas and Prism Scales and how to get your very own Milotic.

Where to find Feebas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This given Pokédex location can be kind of muddy because Feebas is not actually in the Crystal Pool where you may have fought the Milotic in the story. It’s actually below it in a cave.

From the Crystal Pool (at the top of the mountain in Kitakami) there’s a cave entrance in the southeast, as shown below. Head in and jump down.

You’ll see a Ogre Clan member inside the cave. Head through the only open path to fall down a second hole into water. Feebas can be found in a room farther down this new watery path.

There are mostly Whiscash and Barboach roaming about, but if you look closely, you’ll be able to find Feebas. You can see them sweating(?) nervously under the water, but they’ll emerge as you approach them.

You may need to clear out some Barboach via battling to get Feebas to show up.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic

To evolve Feebas into Milotic, you need to trade it while it’s holding a Prism Scale.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can do this with anyone online, but if you don’t, you’ll need to trade with a local buddy.

To easily find other players looking to swap Feebas for Milotic evolutions, you can use the trade code “03490349,” created by YouTuber Austin John Plays. Note that using this code will trade your Feebas one way and the other trainer will disconnect after the trade is done, so you’ll lose your original Feebas-Milotic, but you’ll get theirs. If you’re evolving a shiny Feebas or one with specific stats you want, you may want to just ask a friend.

You can find a Prism Scale at the below location in Kitakami:

You can also get a Prism Scale for registering a certain number of Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex.

Looking for new Pokémon from The Teal Mask? Learn how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha and how to evolve Applin into Dipplin.