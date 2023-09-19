Ogre Clan member locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Kitakami has eight members of the Ogre Clan romping about, wearing Ogerpon masks and challenging trainers to battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC. You’ll meet a guy by the entrance to Kitakami Hall who tasks you with finding them, promising rewards in return.

Some of the Ogre Clan members can be hard to find, as they’re in caves or on top of cliffs, but have no fear, we have your back.

Below we list out the rewards and the locations of the eight Ogre Clan members. We also list out their parties, but note that we have beaten the base game, which does affect how the levels scale in The Teal Mask. Your levels may be lower if you haven’t beaten Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Ogre Clan rewards

You can return to the NPC at the shrine to get a reward for each member you beat. You get the following for beating all eight of the Kitakami Ogre Clan:

Focus Sash

5 Exp. Candies XL

Assault Vest

10 Rare Candies

Choice Specs

3 Ability Capsules

Choice Band

Ability Patch

Ogre Clan member locations and parties

The order you fight the Ogre Clan members does not matter, but you won’t be able to fight the eighth member — Ogre Clan master Murumasa — until the other seven are defeated.

Kanemitsu of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Kanemitsu is in Paradise Barrens, south of a large rock.

Ninetales, fire (level 75)

Shiftry, grass/dark (level 75)

Chandelure, ghost/fire (level 76)

Lilligant, grass (level 77)

Kunitsuna of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Kunitsuna is south of a small pool of water along the western part of Oni Mountain.

Carbink, rock/fairy (level 75)

Golem, rock/ground (level 75)

Froslass, ice/ghost (level 76)

Mamoswine, ice/ground (level 77)

Kotetsu of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

To get to Kotetsu, you actually need to enter a cave entrance in the southeast part of the Crystal Pool and fall down a hole.

Heracross, bug/fighting (level 75)

Gallade, psychic/fighting (level 75)

Conkeldurr, fighting (level 76)

Kommo-o, dragon/fighting (level 77)

Raikiri of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Raikiri is also in a cave, but you can get to it by following the river and waterfalls north from Mossui Town.

Raichu, electric (level 75)

Probopass, rock/steel (level 75)

Luxray, electric (level 76)

Vikavolt, bug/electric (level 77)

Hasebe of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Hasebe is at the top of one of the Fellhorn Gorge cliffs, directly south of the flying waypoint sign that labels Fellhorn Gorge as a wonder of Kitakami.

Politoed, water (level 75)

Ludicolo, water/grass (level 75)

Drednaw, water/rock (level 76)

Basculegion, water/ghost (level 77)

Munechika of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Munechika is all the way at the top of Oni Mountain, east of the Crystal Pool. Keep climbing up the mountain to see him — don’t scale down or head into any of the nearby caves.

Ambipom, normal (level 75)

Maushold, normal (level 75)

Greedent, normal (level 76)

Snorlax, normal (level 77)

Masamune of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Masamune is in a bamboo thicket to the east of Kitakami Hall.

Grimmsnarl, dark/fairy (level 75)

Gardevoir, psychic/fairy (level 75)

Ribombee, bug/fairy (level 76)

Clefable, fairy (level 77)

Muramasa, secret master of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

Muramasa is outside of the Kitakami Hall entrance, and he’s the guy who rewards you with items for taking down the Ogre Clan. Surprise! He is the secret leader and eighth member.

Gengar, ghost/poison (level 75)

Crawdaunt, water/dark (level 75)

Trevenant, ghost/grass (level 76)

Dusclops, ghost (level 77)

Kingambit, dark/steel (level 80)

Looking for more to do? You can catch the “Loyal Three” legendary Pokémon or help Perrin find and catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna, if you haven’t done that already.