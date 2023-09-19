 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ogre Clan member locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Take down the eight Ogre Clan members for some pretty good rewards

By Julia Lee
A Pokémon trainer takes a selfie with an Ogre Clan member in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via Polygon
Kitakami has eight members of the Ogre Clan romping about, wearing Ogerpon masks and challenging trainers to battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC. You’ll meet a guy by the entrance to Kitakami Hall who tasks you with finding them, promising rewards in return.

Some of the Ogre Clan members can be hard to find, as they’re in caves or on top of cliffs, but have no fear, we have your back.

Below we list out the rewards and the locations of the eight Ogre Clan members. We also list out their parties, but note that we have beaten the base game, which does affect how the levels scale in The Teal Mask. Your levels may be lower if you haven’t beaten Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Ogre Clan rewards

You can return to the NPC at the shrine to get a reward for each member you beat. You get the following for beating all eight of the Kitakami Ogre Clan:

  • Focus Sash
  • 5 Exp. Candies XL
  • Assault Vest
  • 10 Rare Candies
  • Choice Specs
  • 3 Ability Capsules
  • Choice Band
  • Ability Patch

Ogre Clan member locations and parties

The order you fight the Ogre Clan members does not matter, but you won’t be able to fight the eighth member — Ogre Clan master Murumasa — until the other seven are defeated.

Kanemitsu of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A Pokémon trainer stands in the dark in front of a woman wearing a mask in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Kanemitsu is in Paradise Barrens, south of a large rock.

  • Ninetales, fire (level 75)
  • Shiftry, grass/dark (level 75)
  • Chandelure, ghost/fire (level 76)
  • Lilligant, grass (level 77)

Kunitsuna of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A trainer stands in front of a masked man in front of a pool of water in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Kunitsuna is south of a small pool of water along the western part of Oni Mountain.

  • Carbink, rock/fairy (level 75)
  • Golem, rock/ground (level 75)
  • Froslass, ice/ghost (level 76)
  • Mamoswine, ice/ground (level 77)

Kotetsu of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A masked woman in a cave faces a trainer in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

To get to Kotetsu, you actually need to enter a cave entrance in the southeast part of the Crystal Pool and fall down a hole.

  • Heracross, bug/fighting (level 75)
  • Gallade, psychic/fighting (level 75)
  • Conkeldurr, fighting (level 76)
  • Kommo-o, dragon/fighting (level 77)

Raikiri of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A Pokémon trainer faces a masked woman in a cave in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Raikiri is also in a cave, but you can get to it by following the river and waterfalls north from Mossui Town.

  • Raichu, electric (level 75)
  • Probopass, rock/steel (level 75)
  • Luxray, electric (level 76)
  • Vikavolt, bug/electric (level 77)

Hasebe of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A trainer faces a woman in a mask sitting on a grassy cliff in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Hasebe is at the top of one of the Fellhorn Gorge cliffs, directly south of the flying waypoint sign that labels Fellhorn Gorge as a wonder of Kitakami.

  • Politoed, water (level 75)
  • Ludicolo, water/grass (level 75)
  • Drednaw, water/rock (level 76)
  • Basculegion, water/ghost (level 77)

Munechika of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A masked man with some Chingling near him stands near a trainer on a mountain cliff in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Munechika is all the way at the top of Oni Mountain, east of the Crystal Pool. Keep climbing up the mountain to see him — don’t scale down or head into any of the nearby caves.

  • Ambipom, normal (level 75)
  • Maushold, normal (level 75)
  • Greedent, normal (level 76)
  • Snorlax, normal (level 77)

Masamune of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A masked man stands in a bamboo forest at night in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Masamune is in a bamboo thicket to the east of Kitakami Hall.

  • Grimmsnarl, dark/fairy (level 75)
  • Gardevoir, psychic/fairy (level 75)
  • Ribombee, bug/fairy (level 76)
  • Clefable, fairy (level 77)

Muramasa, secret master of the Kitakami Ogre Clan

A man in a t-shirt and a chain stands near the shrine gate in Pokémon Scarlet&nbsp;and&nbsp;Violet:&nbsp;The Teal Mask, Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

Muramasa is outside of the Kitakami Hall entrance, and he’s the guy who rewards you with items for taking down the Ogre Clan. Surprise! He is the secret leader and eighth member.

  • Gengar, ghost/poison (level 75)
  • Crawdaunt, water/dark (level 75)
  • Trevenant, ghost/grass (level 76)
  • Dusclops, ghost (level 77)
  • Kingambit, dark/steel (level 80)

Looking for more to do? You can catch the “Loyal Three” legendary Pokémon or help Perrin find and catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna, if you haven’t done that already.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guides

