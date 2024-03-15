 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get Sprigatito through Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you don’t have Sprigatito yet, now’s your chance

By Ana Diaz
An image of Sprigatito arriving via mystery gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon
In celebration of the show Pokémon Horizons coming stateside, you can get a Sprigatito in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all by redeeming a Mystery Gift code.

You can redeem Sprigatito in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet until Sept. 30. This Pokémon will come with a Partner Ribbon; when you assign the ribbon to Sprigatito, it will carry the title “Liko’s Sprigatito” in battle. The name is honor of Pokémon Horizons new protagonist, Liko, and her partner, Sprigatito.

How to get Liko’s Sprigatito with Mystery Gift in Scarlet and Violet

First, you will want to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. (If you don’t have it unlocked yet, our guide on how to get Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walks you through the process.)

Once you’re set, follow the steps below to get your Sprigatito:

  1. In-game, open the menu and select “Poké Portal.”
  2. Select “Mystery Gift” from the menu.
  3. Select “Get with Code/Password” from this menu.
  4. Input the code “L1K0W1TH906” — note that the “o’s” are zeros.
  5. Select the only option that should come up: “Liko’s Sprigatito Gift.”

Sprigatito is the grass-type starter for the Paldea region in Scarlet and Violet. You can get one if you picked it as your starter, but you can’t catch it in the wild. If you didn’t have a buddy to trade and get one online, then this is the perfect opportunity to easily get one.

