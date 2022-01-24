 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon

Machoke is even bigger in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

And we thought Machoke chasing you in Pokémon Sword and Shield was scary ...

By Nicole Carpenter
a machoke chasing a trainer in pokemon sword and shield
Machoke chasing a trainer in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Wild Area
Image: The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaked early ahead of its official Jan. 28 release date, showcasing size-variated Pokémon, and eager fans on social media are in awe of the size of these lads. In Pokémon Sword and Shield, plenty of us were intrigued and amused (and sometimes scared) of the sized-up Pokémon in the Wild Area. We all remember a Machoke that’s human-sized and ready to beat your ass.

Well, that Machoke may as well be an ant compared to its size in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In The Pokémon Company’s newest game, the muscle-man Pokémon can basically eat trainers whole.

[Warning: The following contains potential Pokémon Legends: Arceus spoilers.]

Reddit and other social media sites have been flooded with Pokémon Legends: Arceus spoilers after rogue copies of the game appeared in retail stores. Some early players even claim to have already beaten the game. But one thing has stood out amongst the rest of the spoilers: The size of these dang Pokémon!

Earlier in January, The Pokémon Company released a 13-minute video showcasing a bunch of gameplay, introducing, among other things, Alpha and Noble Pokémon. These Pokémon are larger than normal, with either red or golden eyes. Judging from leaked images, there appears to be other size variations, too.

There are Pokémon bigger than Machoke, but there’s rarely one as menacing. There’s just something in those dead eyes and human-like form.

Of course, we’ve always known Machoke was big, but his size is rarely fully realized in Pokémon games. This is also one of the first times that Pokémon can attack and knock out the trainers themselves — not just Pokémon. You want to be punched in the face by a Machoke? Here’s your chance!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out Jan. 28 on Nintendo Switch. I, for one, am ready to run for my life.

