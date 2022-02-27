 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets ‘Daybreak’ update

And you get 30 Gigaton Balls (and Ultra Balls and Jet Balls)

By Nicole Carpenter

On Pokémon Day — that’s today! — The Pokémon Company is launching a new update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, called “Daybreak.” The version 1.1.0 update will be available Sunday for all players at no extra cost.

Players can also receive 90 free Poké Balls — 30 each of Ultra Balls, Gigaton Balls, and Jet Balls — by using the “ARCEUSADVENTURE” Mystery Code. It’s a lot of balls, and a generous gift for Pokémon Day. These gifts are available until March 31.

As for the new content, The Pokémon Company said during Sunday’s Pokémon Presents broadcast that new content will focus on investigating mass outbreaks: The video clip showed mass outbreaks of Hisuian Growlithe and Zoroark. According to a news release, the update will also include more chances for players to battle Legendary Pokémon and wardens.

There will also be new ways to battle at the camp training grounds, using allied Pokémon, The Pokémon Company showed off during the broadcast.

