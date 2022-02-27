 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

Hello, duck wearing a hat

By Nicole Carpenter
new starters Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet during Pokémon Day presentation Sunday, and with it, we’ve been introduced to three new starter Pokémon. They are all very cute, and I’ve already decided who I’m going to choose when the game comes out on Nintendo Switch late this year. (It’s Fuecoco.)

The three new Pokémon are Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”

  • Sprigatito Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
  • Fuecoco Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
  • Quaxly Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Here are the full details, provided by The Pokémon Company:

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Height: 1′4″Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Grass

Ability: OvergrowThe capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Height: 1′4″Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Type: FireAbility: BlazeThe laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Height: 1′8″Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

Truthfully, they are all perfect.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are expected later this year on Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company called it an “open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.” Pokémon will appear everywhere, the company said — “in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.”

