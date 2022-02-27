Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet during Pokémon Day presentation Sunday, and with it, we’ve been introduced to three new starter Pokémon. They are all very cute, and I’ve already decided who I’m going to choose when the game comes out on Nintendo Switch late this year. (It’s Fuecoco.)

The three new Pokémon are Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”

Grid View Sprigatito Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Fuecoco Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Quaxly Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Here are the full details, provided by The Pokémon Company:

Sprigatito Category: Grass Cat Pokémon Height: 1′4″Weight: 9 lbs. Type: Grass Ability: OvergrowThe capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon. Fuecoco Category: Fire Croc Pokémon Height: 1′4″Weight: 21.6 lbs. Type: FireAbility: BlazeThe laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace. Quaxly Category: Duckling Pokémon Height: 1′8″Weight: 13.4 lbs. Type: Water Ability: Torrent The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

Truthfully, they are all perfect.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are expected later this year on Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company called it an “open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.” Pokémon will appear everywhere, the company said — “in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.”