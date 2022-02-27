Pokémon Gen 9 and all the news from Pokémon Day

The next main-line entry in the 26-year-old Pokémon series will be Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, The Pokémon Company announced on Sunday. It’s the biggest news coming out of a 14-minute Pokémon Day livestream, but hardly the only announcement.

Alolan Pokémon will join Pokémon Go on March 1; Pokémon Legends: Arceus’s major “Daybreak” update — along with 90 free Pokéballs — also launched on Sunday. There’s also an anime adaptation spotlighting Arceus’ Hisui region, launching sometime later in 2022, as well.

Here’s all the news and announcements from the Pokémon Presents broadcast of Feb. 27, 2022: