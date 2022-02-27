Pokémon fans joke Quaxly is actually Donald Duck

The Pokémon Company announced a new duck Sunday.

Well, not just a duck. It announced the next generation of Pokémon. The new games will be called Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the with the news came new information on the three new starters. Among the new Pokémon is a duck named Quaxly. It’s just a duck, but fans online have noticed that Quaxly bears a resemblance to another beloved animated character, Disney’s Donald Duck. Because of this, fans are already posting loads of memes and fan art of the two, to hilarious results.

Quaxly’s design just exudes sass and class. It has one wing on its hip and rocks what appears to be either a voluminous toupée or a stylish beret. (Fans online are torn as to what exactly is on its head.) However, whatever it is, it makes the plucky bird look like Donald Duck, who also dons a blue hat.

Quaxley joins two other cute starters: Fuecoco, a fire-type crocodile and Sprigatito the grass-type cat. However, the resemblance to Donald Duck has appeared to set him apart from the others. Now, people online has posted loads of memes and images making jokes about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

So glad that they added Donald in Pokémon pic.twitter.com/7Ap10IJggq — playcenter (@playcentermd) February 27, 2022

Can’t believe this old meme is now a reality pic.twitter.com/lMpM7SQOl8 — Arty the Goth unBoi (@SuperiorArtemis) February 27, 2022

Final form leaked pic.twitter.com/MIUYe8GZW3 — ayano aishi (@Irene799619191) February 27, 2022

that new duck Pokémon has some cool evolutions not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/ohA0lVp9Cq — Shane (@FourScore64) February 27, 2022

yeah thanks for the donald duck starter i love it :) pic.twitter.com/ntTyvNdi53 — Hamsy (@Hamsy__) February 27, 2022

Beyond that, fans are just excited about the duck in general. Quaxly isn’t even the first duck Pokemon. There’s also the water-flying type, Ducklett. However, this is Quaxly’s time to shine.