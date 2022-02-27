 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pokémon

Pokémon fans joke Quaxly is actually Donald Duck

New, 2 comments

We’re ready to die for this duck

By Ana Diaz
quaxley art over a yellow background. the white and blue duck is just standing there with a wing on its hip. Graphic: Polygon

The Pokémon Company announced a new duck Sunday.

Well, not just a duck. It announced the next generation of Pokémon. The new games will be called Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the with the news came new information on the three new starters. Among the new Pokémon is a duck named Quaxly. It’s just a duck, but fans online have noticed that Quaxly bears a resemblance to another beloved animated character, Disney’s Donald Duck. Because of this, fans are already posting loads of memes and fan art of the two, to hilarious results.

Quaxly’s design just exudes sass and class. It has one wing on its hip and rocks what appears to be either a voluminous toupée or a stylish beret. (Fans online are torn as to what exactly is on its head.) However, whatever it is, it makes the plucky bird look like Donald Duck, who also dons a blue hat.

Quaxley joins two other cute starters: Fuecoco, a fire-type crocodile and Sprigatito the grass-type cat. However, the resemblance to Donald Duck has appeared to set him apart from the others. Now, people online has posted loads of memes and images making jokes about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Beyond that, fans are just excited about the duck in general. Quaxly isn’t even the first duck Pokemon. There’s also the water-flying type, Ducklett. However, this is Quaxly’s time to shine.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region is getting an online anime series

By Ana Diaz

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

By Nicole Carpenter
6 comments / new

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets ‘Daybreak’ update

By Nicole Carpenter

Pokémon’s next games are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, new starters revealed

By Nicole Carpenter
25 comments / new

Alolan Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee

Pokémon Presents February 2021: Watch it here

By Nicole Carpenter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon