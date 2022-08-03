Fidough is the cutest new Pokémon we want to eat

Amid a flurry of announcements from Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents showcase, one thing stands out: Fidough, a delicious-looking and adorable new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year. Alongside its new ninth-generation Pokémon brethren Smoliv and Lechonk, Fidough is making Pokémon fans both squeal with delight and feel strangely peckish. We both want to protect and eat the new Pokémon.
Fidough, the Puppy Pokémon, is a Fairy-type, but if it were competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, it might be part of the working group. According to the official Pokémon website, Fidough’s breath contains “useful yeast,” apparently making it quite valuable to bakers in the Paldea region.
“Fidough ferments things in its vicinity using the yeast in its breath,” the official Pokémon website’s description of Fidough explains. “Said yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokémon has been protected by people since long ago.”
Meet Fidough, the Puppy Pokemon!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 3, 2022
This Pokémon has smooth, moist skin with elastic qualities. They intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger.
❤️ #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/XEf1HZDiGY
But Fidough itself also looks and sounds like a bagel just waiting to be cooked. “Fidough’s moist, smooth skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time,” according to its official description.
Like every cute, fresh-out-of-the-oven new Pokémon, the community has fallen in love with this yeasty boy. Here’s proof, in the form of a rising number of fan creations filling up social media:
