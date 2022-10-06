 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon

New Pokémon are hidden in the Scarlet and Violet trailer

Look closely at the mini-map, and you’ll spot a few new Pokémon

By Nicole Carpenter
A Pokemon trainer riding a Miraidon into a European village. The mini map on the bottom right shows three new Pokemon. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

The Pokémon Company slipped a few new, unannounced Pokémon into the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer that debuted Thursday. If you look closely at the mini-map shown around the trailer’s 7 minute, 16 second mark, you’ll notice some unfamiliar Pokémon icons — there are two white mice, a green parrot, and a blocky, rock mushroom.

Pokémon website Serebii.net spotted the new ‘mon and a close up few of the icons. See for yourself:

We’ve reached out to The Pokémon Company to confirm, but they’re certainly not Pokémon we’ve seen before. As for what their types might be, it’s hard to say — the only one that feels obvious is the sedimentary mushroom that looks like it’s got a sugar cube on its head; it looks like it’d be a rock type.

Fans spotted another potential unannounced Pokémon in the new Scarlet and Violet trailer, too — in the Starfall Street base portion of the trailer. There’s a tiny little Pokémon, next to a Torkoal, that looks like it could be a pre-evolution for Armarouge and Ceruledge, the game-specific Pokémon revealed in September.

Fans also think there’s a new Pokémon shown behind some camera settings while the trainers are taking selfies, at the 9 minute, 34 seconds mark.

The Pokémon Company has already revealed more than a dozen of Paldea’s new creatures, including Grafaiai, Fidough, Paldean Wooper, Cetitan, Cyclizar, Smoliv, Lechonk, Armarouge, Ceruledge, Klawf, and Pawmi. There are the new starters, too — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — alongside Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Wiglett, a squirmy-looking Pokémon that’s a lot like Diglett, was the latest to be revealed ahead of Thursday’s new trailer. Of course, it’s unclear whether The Pokémon Company intends to share more about these four potentially new Pokémon, or if we’ll all just have to wait until the game is released.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released Nov. 18 on Nintendo Switch. It’s the ninth generation of the storied franchise, bringing players to the new Paldean region — a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal) and loaded with tons of new Pokémon to catch.

