 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon

Pokémon’s new Girafarig evolution is going to give me nightmares

It’s hard to make heads or tails of it

By Nicole Clark
/ new
A tall giraffe-like Pokémon named Farigiraf. It has a Chain Chomp looking thing around its head, which used to be its tail. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer that debuted Thursday gave us new reasons to look forward to the upcoming games. You can picnic with your Pokémon! You can build unappetizing looking sandwiches (why did they put cherry tomato on tomato?).

The trailer also introduced Girafarig’s evolution — years after the psychic type Pokémon was introduced in Generation II — in the form of Farigiraf, a truly headass (complimentary) design. In this evolution, the cute giraffe Pokémon becomes a night terror, as its tail is worn like a helmet over its face, in a Venom symbiote kind of look. It is the Uno reverse card of Pokémon.

“The head of its main body and the heads from its tail have become one,” according to Farigiraf’s official description, which reminds us that this now-terrifying giraffe has two brains. “Both of Farigiraf’s brains are connected through thick nerves, increasing its psychic energy.” Is this the last thing you’d like to see before you die?

I have some questions. Why is its tail eating its face? And why does it have teeth? (No, don’t answer that.) It looks a lot like wearing a Chain Chomp as an astronaut helmet. Or like one of these:

The antennae look a lot like feet, and fans have posed their own questions about how these might be used.

Not to mention Farigiraf is much taller than its predecessor. A whopping 10’6’’ to be precise. (Seems like a good time for this Pokémon to update its dating app profile.) It’s hard to find a precise measurement for Girafarig, but Bulbapedia puts it at a humble 4’11’. The body goes, roughly, from pony to giraffe — so I’m thinking the height is in the neck and legs.

It’s a design scheme that I’m sure Wiglett — the new Paldean garden eel that is not related to Diglett but sure looks like Diglett — can appreciate. Wiglett is, essentially, all neck. And though its height is listed just shy of four feet, Wiglett’s true length is unknown and possibly unknowable.

This Girafarig is just one of many new, exciting, and positively primordial Pokémon of Paldea. There’s Smoliv, Lechonk, Pawmi, Grafaiai, Fidough, Paldean Wooper, Cetitan, Cyclizar, and of course Wiglett — along with new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly and the motorcycle looking Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. What a time to catch ‘em all.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

League of Legends might become a little easier — and that’s great

By Cass Marshall
/ new

She-Hulk transforms a loveable Marvel Comics loser into a total manchild

By Susana Polo
/ new

Axis & Allies and other classic Avalon Hill board games will soon have a new publisher

By Charlie Hall
/ new

How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to watch the Mario movie trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

How to watch NYCC 2022’s panel livestreams

By Polygon Staff
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon