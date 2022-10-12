Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s electric gym leader is a streamer, too

Yes, The Pokémon Company released a 14-minute Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer just last week — and this week, we’ve got another look at the game ahead of its November launch. With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company is ramping up its information stream.

A new electric-type gym leader named Iono, from the Levincia Gym, is the star of The Pokémon Company’s latest video. But Iono isn’t only a gym leader in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. She’s also a streamer and content creator broadcasting from the “Iono Zone,” her dreamy, pastel-colored livestreaming setup that any Twitch creator would be jealous of.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. The games are part of the ninth-generation of the Pokémon franchise, transporting players to the new Paldea region, inspired by the real-life Iberian Peninsula of Spain and Portugal. The Pokémon Company has revealed more than a dozen of Paldea’s new creatures, including Grafaiai, Fidough, Paldean Wooper, Cetitan, Cyclizar, Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi. There are the new starters, too — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — alongside Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Wiglett, a squirmy-looking Pokémon that’s a lot like Diglett.

In last week’s trailer, The Pokémon Company shared a new Girafarig evolution, but slipped a few unannounced Pokémon into the trailer, too.