Major Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are in the wild

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are just under two weeks away from their release date, and the leaks have started in earnest. Leakers have published images of the game — presumably from an early copy — online, including some story details, starter Pokémon Fuecoco’s evolution, and a few new Pokémon.

If you’re looking to stay unspoiled ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want to look away — and maybe even stay off social media, where Pokémon is constantly trending as new information pours out online.

Related Everything to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

[Ed. note: Potential Pokémon Scarlet and Violet spoilers ahead.]

The leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet information was published late Sunday and has been disseminated through a number of Pokémon leaker Twitter accounts and on Reddit. The people responsible for the leaks appear to have obtained an early copy of the game; most leaks are offscreen photos taken of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being played on a Nintendo Switch console. The Twitter account where the images originated, however, appears to have been suspended or deleted.

One of the more anticipated leaks regards Scarlet and Violet’s starter evolutions: The leaker published a few photos of Fuecoco’s evolved form, which is reportedly called Crocalor. From these images, Fuecoco’s burst of fiery yellow hair transforms into a glowing hat.

All artists I call for your help!



Who can design both Crocnaw and the leaked Crocolar together?#svleaks pic.twitter.com/wcpdIytBGz — PearlEnthusiast (SV LEAKS) (@palkiaorigin) November 7, 2022

The leaker posted a few other screenshots that showed off reportedly new, unseen Pokémon and variants — Flamigo, a pink flamingo; Tarountula, a bulbous spider; Paldean Vivillon, the butterfly-like creature with a new color scheme; Paldean Tauros, painted a deep, dark black; and Dolliv, the Smoliv evolution.

I think its started pic.twitter.com/qY73BgYRwj — PearlEnthusiast (SV LEAKS) (@palkiaorigin) November 7, 2022

ITS STARTED THE LEAKS ARE REAL pic.twitter.com/nLafKsO6Y5 — PearlEnthusiast (SV LEAKS) (@palkiaorigin) November 7, 2022

Another leaker, via 4chan, posted another new Pokémon — a potential parakeet Pokémon that’s got a fluffy bouffant. People online are saying that it’s a screenshot from Scarlet and Violet opening cutscene, but Polygon can’t confirm its authenticity, or any of these leaks, for that matter.

The parakeet does, however, look exactly like a Pokémon hidden in an earlier trailer from October; the green bird is seen alongside a few other unannounced Pokémon on a minimap.

The Pokémon Company declined to comment, and Nintendo has yet to respond to Polygon’s inquiry.

The Pokémon Company is continuing to drip out new information about Scarlet and Violet before the Nov. 18 launch. Over the weekend — and after a leak from Pokémon Go data-mined files — The Pokémon Company showcased a new Pokémon with two forms, Gimmighoul. It’s part of a promotion between Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Go; the treasure chest form seems to be what’s available in the mainline game, while the roaming form, without the box, is part of Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Company will also release a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer on Tuesday morning, one it says fans “won’t want to miss.”

Update: This story has been updated with The Pokémon Company declining to comment.