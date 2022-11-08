New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer has a few surprises — and a lot of Ed Sheeran

The Pokémon Company on Tuesday released what may be its last big trailer ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s launch next week. And the big surprise is this: It’s set to Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial,” the song that debuted in September.

The trailer is an amalgamation of a lot of footage and details that have been revealed in previous clips — but there are a few surprises hidden in there, too, like a brief glimpse of two ancient monsters, “Great Tusk” and “Iron Treads.”

There’s also some footage of Tera Raid Battles, which are further mentioned in an accompanying news release. The Pokémon Company detailed “Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles,” which are a different sort of Tera Raid — apparently they’re much stronger than the ordinary crystals. Charizard will be the first Pokémon to appear in the new Black Crystal battles, from Dec. 1 to 4 and Dec. 15 to 18. The important thing to consider, too, is that this will be the only way to encounter Charizard in Paldea, The Pokémon Company said.

Black Crystal Tera Raid battles are only available after “certain postgame events,” according to the news release. “However, players who haven’t completed the event may still participate in these Tera Raid Battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer by using a Link Code.”

Lastly, The Pokémon Company confirmed that Pokémon Home compatibility is coming in 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Eager Pokémon leakers are seriously excited about the game, and are posting early spoilers online — including minor story details, Fuecoco’s second evolution, and a couple of Paldea regional forms.

This is all on top of a hefty amount of information The Pokémon Company has announced: There are the new starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — alongside Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Then there’s Grafaiai, Fidough, Paldean Wooper, Cetitan, Cyclizar, Smoliv, Klawf, Lechonk, Pawmi, Wiglett, and game-exclusives Armarouge and Ceruledge. The Pokémon Company also showed off a new electric frog earlier this month; it’s called Bellibolt, and its gym leader Iono’s partner. That’s not to forget Greavard, a puppy Pokémon that’ll absorb your life force, and Gimmighoul, a little guy that forces humans to do its bidding, which happens to be collecting coins.