Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game

You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them.
The issues vary from pop-in, to clipping, to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.
I’ve enjoyed watching and sharing the clips of bugs as much as I have enjoyed playing the game. Of course, there are genuine concerns over the playability of the games — my own game has crashed two times — but the glitches appear to be mostly visual, rather than game breaking, making them easier to laugh at. Polygon has decided to round up the funniest glitches we’ve seen so far.
Here’s an icon who walked straight through a a fire-attack, completely unbothered.
Check in on your local Paldean NPC. They are not okay.
This Sprigatito might have smoked a little too much if you know what I mean.
Farewell Fuecoco!
FUECOCO NOOO #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/9YkSiXHWKb— General Scales (Luke) (@GenerousScales) November 18, 2022
And here are some more fun ones of characters falling into oblivion.
This is normal. #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UWpy25CKC1— Kraken Mare (@KrakenMare77) November 18, 2022
loving the game but the glitching/clipping jesus should have extended the launch date atp #pokemon#PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ibI4lEQbE8— Aria (@ar_art_1) November 18, 2022
okay...??????????? #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/dmCnPar0Z0— ✧ milkieboo ✧ (@milkiemooo) November 18, 2022
I would file all of these videos under the category “slight body horror.”
このバグやばいwww— よ (@t_a_b_e_r_u) November 18, 2022
#ポケモンSV #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/K0d8YUY5Fz
This Ursaring just wanted to say hi.
THIS IS UNEDITED HOW DID THIS HAPPEN #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/c7RvsgdovQ— the cruddy buddy (@crudblood) November 20, 2022
People have been getting creative about how they explore the open world.
ポケモンバグったんだがwww— なぎさ (@nagisa_Vzuki39) November 17, 2022
私のミライドンどこいったw pic.twitter.com/Go4JroYPFn
わいのコライドン壊れちゃったけどみんなもこうなる？？— ぱにぱに (@panipani67) November 17, 2022
#ポケモンSV #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/YTxVLnp6BO
I’ve saved the best for last. Here’s my absolutely favorite one I’ve seen so far. The video show a deformed kaiju Delibird in the distance of a snowy mountain. Ten out of ten, I would battle it.
SPOILER New secret boss found #PokemonScarletandviolet #PokemonScarletViolet #svleaks pic.twitter.com/M1EqFaD3B8— ... (@ferraris26) November 20, 2022
