 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game

I hope they get fixed, but then again maybe I don’t?

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of a Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet taking a selfie in front of a bunch of bug type Pokémon. She looks distressed and holds her face with her hand. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via Polygon

You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them.

The issues vary from pop-in, to clipping, to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.

I’ve enjoyed watching and sharing the clips of bugs as much as I have enjoyed playing the game. Of course, there are genuine concerns over the playability of the games — my own game has crashed two times — but the glitches appear to be mostly visual, rather than game breaking, making them easier to laugh at. Polygon has decided to round up the funniest glitches we’ve seen so far.

Here’s an icon who walked straight through a a fire-attack, completely unbothered.

Check in on your local Paldean NPC. They are not okay.

@gamekiller513

Credit to @jacob alpharad for the clip which pokemon game are you guys picking up #gaming #pokemon #scarletandviolet #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

This Sprigatito might have smoked a little too much if you know what I mean.

Farewell Fuecoco!

And here are some more fun ones of characters falling into oblivion.

@mikepoketips

day 1 and people are already finding glitches LOL credit to @blackreaper709 on reddit for sharing this clip #pokemon #pokemonscarletviolet #scarletviolet #pokemonglitch

♬ original sound - PokeTipsMike

I would file all of these videos under the category “slight body horror.”

This Ursaring just wanted to say hi.

People have been getting creative about how they explore the open world.

@pen_paladin

Enjoying the free roaming aspect of Scarlet and Violet a lot. #poketok #ungovernable #scarletandviolet #gen9leaks #miraidon

♬ KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu

I’ve saved the best for last. Here’s my absolutely favorite one I’ve seen so far. The video show a deformed kaiju Delibird in the distance of a snowy mountain. Ten out of ten, I would battle it.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Golf finally arrives in Nintendo Switch Sports next week

By Oli Welsh
/ new

How to get God of War Ragnarök’s hidden armor set

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Harrison Ford is getting de-aged for Indiana Jones 5, but he swears it won’t suck

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Steam the same day support ends

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Chi-Yu shrine and stake (blue) locations

By Julia Lee
/ new

Marvel’s Blade has found its new director, and it’s a good pick

By Pete Volk
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon