Pokémon Squishmallows to be released in February following Walmart confusion

The Squishmallow Pikachu and Gengar plush toys sold out immediately when they were released in November, and The Pokémon Company and Squishmallow maker Jazwares promised that more would be coming in the spring.

However, Pokémon and Squishmallow fans recently spotted Pikachu and Gengar on sale in bins at Walmart, but they vanished as quickly (and quietly) as they were put out. A Jazwares representative told Polygon that the plush toys were put out too early at some stores. The full, actual release is scheduled for “roughly” February — a bit before the spring forecast.

Some people were successfully able to purchase the popular plush toys at Walmart, but that’s since changed: Some that found the Squishmallows in store were denied the sale at the register, where the toys came up in the system as recalled. Multiple people on Reddit have reported this over the past few days.

The Squishmallows are not actually being recalled for any safety or health issue; the move is likely intended to keep stores from selling them.

“Squishmallows x Pokémon are not being recalled, they simply set a bit too early,” the Jazwares representative said. “Fans can expect to see them roll out soon for purchase. This happens sometimes — stock goes out on the floor a bit early and systems have not yet caught up.”

So, Squishmallow hunters: You’ve got a short wait before they’ll reappear on shelves again.

The first batch of Pokémon Squishmallows were limited edition, specific for The Pokémon Center website. The next wave will be slightly different — they’ll come in different sizes, and won’t have the Pokémon Center badge. Squishmallows can come in a bunch of different sizes, as small as a 3.5-inch clip-on keychain and as large as a 24-inch plush. Jazwares and The Pokémon Company intend to make more Pokémon plush toys, too, beyond just Gengar and Pikachu.