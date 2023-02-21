Pokémon Presents livestream event announced for Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company will stream a new Pokémon Presents showcase — the Pokémon equivalent of a Nintendo Direct — on Feb. 27, otherwise known as Pokémon Day. The Pokémon Company said in an official announcement on Twitter that fans can expect “about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news” during the livestream.

The contents of Monday’s Pokémon Presents livestream are still a mystery, but fans of the Pokémon series can likely expect updates on the most recent games in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, as well as live-service games like Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite. Patient Pokémon fans can also hold out hope that we’ll finally get some news on the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll hear something about a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game.

The recent addition of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Nintendo Switch Online (and its Expansion Pack tier) also opens a world of possibilities for the next Pokémon Presents. While that could obviously mean the addition of Game Boy classics like the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue to Nintendo’s subscription service, it’s notable that Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire for GBA will celebrate their 20th anniversary here in North America next month. That could be just the motivation the Pokémon fan base needs to bump their Nintendo Switch Online subscription to the next level.

Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2023 will kick off at 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST on Feb. 27 and can be viewed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.